(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority)

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Date Total number of

shares(1) Total number of voting rights Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3) 11/30/2018 161,030,883 161,161,593 157,227,593

(1) The share capital is comprised of 161,022,797 ordinary shares, 4,045 C preferential shares and 4,041 D preferential shares. C and D preferential shares have no voting right attached.

(2) Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3)The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds(1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris

(1) Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 133 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005535/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group

Relations Presse

Valérie Sauteret Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 80 20 92 92

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

Europcar Mobility Group

Relations Investisseurs

Olivier Gernandt

+33 1 80 20 91 81

olivier.gernandt@europcar.com