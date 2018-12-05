The Election Committee's Proposal Regarding Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2019 of Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Election Committee of Castellum, appointed in accordance with the resolution taken by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2018, consists of Johan Strandberg (Chairman) appointed by SEB Fonder, the lawyer Patrik Essehorn appointed by Rutger Arnhult trough companies, Vincent Fokke appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, and Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Castellum.

The proposed Board members are:

a) Charlotte Strömberg (Chairman)

b)Per Berggren

c)Anna-Karin Hatt

d)Christer Jacobson

e)Christina Karlsson Kazeem

f)Nina Linander

g)Johan Skoglund

All current members of the Board are accordingly proposed for re-election.

The Election Committee is of the opinion that the existing Board of Directors of Castellum is a well-functioning body and that the Board members, individually and as a group, possess a wide range of competence and experience that is relevant for Castellum's business. The last few years have been characterised by a fast pace of transformation of Castellum, inter alia, in relation to business development, financing matters, restructuring within the group and work to promote efficiency. This work continues. The executive management has also been subject to several changes of personnel. Taking the above into account, the Election Committee considers that maintained continuity within the work of the Board of Directors is of importance. The current Board members state that they are motivated to contribute to the completion of the ongoing transformation process within Castellum, hence, the Election Committee proposes re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors.

The Election Committee considers that the members of the Board of Directors of Castellum are competent and have extensive experience regarding real estate matters in a broad sense, sustainability matters, infrastructure matters and city planning, capital market matters and financing matters, customer service and changed customer behaviour, trend analysis, digitalisation, insight in transformation trends at both private and public players, communication and marketing and regarding board work in general.

Therefore, the Election Committee considers that the current Board members together constitute a Board of Directors, which has the versatility and competence, experience and background required with respect to Castellum's business, development phase and other circumstances. The Election Committee's proposal implies that four out of seven Board members of the company will be women.

Further information about the proposed Board members can be found on www.castellum.com.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be the following (2018 remuneration within brackets).

• The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 985,000 (SEK 850,000).

• Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 410,000 (SEK 370,000).

• Member of the Remuneration Committee, including the Chairman: SEK 50,000 (SEK 50,000).

• Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 150,000 (SEK 150,000).

• Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 75,000 (SEK 75,000).

The proposed Board remuneration, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 3,895,000 (SEK 3,520,000) provided that the number of committee members remains unchanged.

Deloitte is proposed for re-election as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020. If the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Deloitte as auditor, Deloitte has announced that Hans Warén will continue as the main responsible auditor at Deloitte. It is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The Election Committee proposes that a new Election Committee is established in preparation for the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020. For this purpose the Chairman of the Board of Directors will contact the four largest ownership registered or otherwise known shareholders as per the last share trading day in August 2019 and invite them each to appoint one member. The four members appointed constitute, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Election Committee. The Election Committee appoints a Chairman amongst its members.

The Election Committee's complete proposal, including the motivated statement and the report on how the Election Committee has performed its tasks, can be found on www.castellum.com.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46-31-60-74-00

