Rapid7 Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management for Second Year in a Row

BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2018(NASDAQ: RPD), powering SecOps through its visibility, analytics and automation cloud, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management. This is the second year in a row Rapid7 has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's report. This year it is the sole vendor to be positioned in that quadrant.

Rapid7 InsightIDR is a SaaS SIEM built to help security teams easily unify data with simple, scalable log management, quickly and accurately detect malicious behaviors that lead to breach, and automate response with orchestration and expert intelligence. Its core SIEM capabilities include user behavior analytics, log collection and management, pre-built detection rules and analytics, dashboards, incident and case management, and reporting.

Designed to solve the underlying detection and response challenge, InsightIDR extends beyond SIEM by bundling endpoint detection and response, deception technology, and automated Rapid7 SOC threat intelligence to detect the top threats teams face today: phishing, malware, and the use of stolen credentials. With the recent roll-out of InsightConnect , InsightIDR customers will also gain the ability to set up workflows to automatically disable user accounts and quarantine endpoints after a threat is detected, using the same underlying orchestration and automation technology.

"Today's security teams understand the disparate threats they face, but with existing tools and processes, are challenged when it comes to building and testing a holistic threat detection program. A modern, innovative SIEM must be a cloud based solution leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and user monitoring that analyzes activity from the endpoint to cloud infrastructure," said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. "We believe that our position in this year's Magic Quadrant is proof that Gartner continues to recognize our strategy and vision, and we look forward to strengthening that as we move forward."

To view a complimentary copy of the full report, visit: https://www.rapid7.com/info/gartner-2018-magic-quadrant-for-siem

Get started with InsightIDR today: https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightidr/try/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh | Toby Bussa | Gorka Sadowski, 3 December 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation that unites security, IT, and DevOps teams. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for 7,400 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 52% of the Fortune 100.

