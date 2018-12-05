Cannabis Compliance Inc. and University of Guelph Join to Offer Cannabis Workshops for Graduates

TORONTO, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabis Compliance Inc., ("CCI") of Toronto, Ontario is pleased to partner with University of Guelph to offer cannabis workshops to industry enthusiasts and professionals starting in March 2019.

CCI is one of the first cannabis consulting firms in Canada who offers subject matter expertise on licensing applications in adherence with the Cannabis Act. Their expertise spans from the licensing stages right through to quality assurance and cultivation, business planning, security and facility design, medical import and export in Canada and across the globe.

"We are thrilled to be working with the faculty of Guelph to educate industry enthusiasts and professionals on the best practices of cannabis cultivation and create an environment for early learning," said Shannon Kloet, Director Training Services, Cannabis Compliance Inc.

"We will share our knowledge and support as they work through the licensing process and provide co-branded workshops to students while their facility is being built, keeping them abreast of industry standards," she added.

The University of Guelph is one of Canada's first institutions to dedicate research to cannabis production including breeding, producing, processing and storage of cannabis.

"Everyone has an eye on cannabis right now," said Prof. Rene Van Acker, Dean of the Ontario Agricultural College of the University of Guelph. "This is a great opportunity to attract people to the horticultural and plant science fields that may not have thought about being involved in plant research before."

To find out how you can participate in the upcoming workshops contact: Shannon Kloet, Director Training Services call: 604-613-5472 or email: shannon@cannabiscomplianceinc.com

About Cannabis Compliance Inc.

Cannabis Compliance Inc. is the largest full-service Cannabis consulting firm in Canada who provides subject matter expertise on compliance in adherence with country specific Cannabis regulations. CCI's core offering spans from licensing applications through to quality assurance, cultivation, business planning, security and facility design and medical import/export in Canada and in more than 20 countries. http://www.cannabiscomplianceinc.com/ SOURCE Cannabis Compliance Inc.

or to arrange interviews, please contact: Anita Booth, Head of Marketing, Cannabis Compliance Inc., +1-905-302-1732 or anita@cannabiscomplianceinc.com