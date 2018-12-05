Empire State Building Celebrates Milestone 25th Year Of Valentine's Day Weddings

For The First Time Ever, Couples From Around The World To Be Given A Chance To Win Their Dream Wedding

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building has officially announced that entry is now open for its 25th annual Valentine's Day Wedding Contest. To celebrate this significant milestone, for the first time ever, the contest will be open to the building's international fan base. In honor of its silver anniversary, only one lucky couple will be chosen, based on their love story, to have the wedding ceremony of their dreams on the building's world-famous 86th floor Observatory on February 14, 2019.

For this momentous day, the bride will be gifted a prize package which will include a wedding dress of their choice* from Kleinfeld Bridal's flagship salon in New York City and an additional dress from Kleinfeld Bridal Party* for a guest of the bride. The winning couple will also receive two round-trip flights to New York City for themselves and two guests, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, two-night accommodations at Grand Hyatt New York for the couple and guests*, an exclusive continental breakfast and prosecco toast at the Empire State Building's own STATE Grill and Bar after the ceremony and a honeymoon package to the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, from Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, Florida.

"Over the past twenty-five years, the Empire State Building has been the star of so many different love stories," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President, Empire State Building Observatory, who will also be the officiant for the wedding. "This year at the request of our fans around the world, we have extended this opportunity internationally, to all those who have dreamed of being a part of this annual event. We look forward to continuing this beloved tradition for another 25 years."

To enter, couples looking to wed or renew their vows can share their love story via https://esbvalentinesday.com/ beginning December 5 through December 30, 2018. Couples must be over the age of 18 and have a valid New York State marriage license at the time of the wedding ceremony in order to wed. Vow renewals can be performed with a valid New York State marriage license.

For more information about Kleinfeld Bridal, Grand Hyatt New York, and STATE Grill & Bar, the Boca Raton Resort & Club and Discover The Palm Beaches visit https://www.kleinfeldbridal.com/, http://newyork.grand.hyatt.com/, https://www.patinagroup.com/state-grill-and-bar, http://www.bocaresort.com/, and https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/.

For complete contest details and rules, please visit https://esbvalentinesday.com/. *Restrictions may apply

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794165/Vday_Wedding_Empire_State.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794166/Empire_State_Wedding_Contest_Logo.jpg