ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO and Dell EMC Develop Solutions to Support Collaborative Environments for Creative Professionals

AMHERST, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2018., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for 30 years, announces it is teaming up with Dell EMC to deliver simultaneous high performance network and storage connectivity for Adobe Premiere Pro Creative Cloud on Dell Precision workstations and Apple macOS platforms connected to Dell EMC Isilon scale-out network attached storage systems. This solution provides the flexibility for creative professionals to seamlessly collaborate on the creation of high-quality 4K and UHD content deliverables using their preferred client operating system.



Creative Professionals are expert users of the tools of their trade and choose to work with different applications and platforms, making decisions based on years of experience, familiarity or professional recommendations. The systems they use to produce high quality content is a highly personal preference. Whatever the choice of application and platform, the ability of an integrated solution to support multi-user collaboration is a key ingredient in a successful production.

Multi-user and multi-platform collaborative environments are defined by their support for complex workflows with contributions from multiple creative professionals. Each user requires controlled access to shared files and the ability to update, modify and share their work on an infrastructure that provides low latency streaming for high resolution video and images.

"Content consumers and producers are showing an insatiable appetite for higher resolution video and better quality images, which is driving up the requirements for storage and network infrastructure performance," said Simon Haywood, CTO, Media and Entertainment, EMEA , Dell EMC. "Dell EMC Isilon delivers proven performance, capacity and scalability that enable the kind of collaborative environments needed to support demanding production and creative processes."

In order to be viable for today's production houses, storage and networking infrastructures must support high performance workstations built on a variety of platforms and operating systems. For example, the Dell Precision 7920 is a powerhouse workstation that makes it easy for content editors to access and manipulate production assets with enhanced performance from Dell Precision Optimizer software. The workstation quickly renders video clips, transferring data from system busses out to storage through ATTO Technology 40GbE NICs.

Working together, Dell EMC Isilon and ATTO are offer jointly engineered and validated reference architectures designed to meet the performance requirements of creative professionals working with high quality content in real time, regardless of client OS or workstation platform.

Customers can choose from the following reference architectures:

ATTO 40GbE FastFrame Network Interface Card inside a Dell Precision Workstation running Adobe Premiere Pro. Through joint testing and validation, Dell EMC Isilon and ATTO demonstrated the solution enables consistent and reliable delivery of up to two streams of uncompressed 4K DPX for editorial (playback) sequences.

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 3 to 40GbE adapter connected to an Apple iMac Pro running Adobe Premiere Pro. Joint and testing and validation demonstrated the solution enables stable and reliable performance delivering up to five streams of ProRes 422 UHD 60fps from Dell EMC Isilon for editorial (playback) sequences.

"Creative professionals have a tremendous need to collaborate in environments that are both flexible and can deliver the needed performance to support high resolutions and massive file sizes," said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing at ATTO Technology. "Together, ATTO and Dell have validated all the infrastructure ingredients creative teams need to create high quality deliverables on either Dell Precision workstations or Apple macOS platforms."

Availability

ATTO products are available through several outlets including:

Dell Software and Peripherals https://accessories.us.dell.com/sna

ATTO Technology official reseller partners: https://www.atto.com/howtobuy/find-reseller

To purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter and LinkedIn . Like us on Facebook . (@ATTOTechnology)

ABOUT ATTO

For 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customer's design teams, ATTO manufactures host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Carllene Mowry

ATTO Technology, Inc.

cmowry@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x114

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353