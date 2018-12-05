Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) Holding(s) in Company 05-Dec-2018 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer RHYTHMONE PLC or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name TOSCAFUND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP City and country of LONDON, ENGLAND registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name TOSCA MICRO CAP OBSERVATORY MICRO CAP TOSCA MID CAP TOSCA OPPORTUNITY THE PEGASUS FUND LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 28/11/2018 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 30/11/2018 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights of rights financial in % issuervii attache instruments (8.A + d to (total of 8.B 1 8.B) shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 24.2% N/A 24.2% 78,636,522 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 23.9% N/A 23.9% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directive (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/ EC) (DTR5.2.1 ) GB0000163088 0 19,021,557 0 24.2% SUBTOTAL 8. 19,021,557 24.2% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of of datex Conversion voting voting financ Period xi rights rights ial instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled X by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of if it equals or is through financial both if it higher than the instruments if it equals or is notifiable equals or is higher higher than threshold than the notifiable the threshold notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights N/A held The date until which the voting N/A rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi None Place of completion LONDON, ENGLAND Date of completion 30/11/2018 ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 Sequence No.: 6775 EQS News ID: 754665 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2018 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)