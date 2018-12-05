The Myers-Briggs Company Announces Partnership with Ertyad

Coming together to transform and empower the workforce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company, a Certified B Corporation, announces today that its workplace tools and solutions, including the well-known Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, will be available throughout Saudi Arabia through its partnership with professional development and consultancy group Ertyad.

As a part of the numerous initiatives underway in the Kingdom, the partnership will provide solutions that support the workforce development goals to tap into the Kingdom's younger generation's potential.

Harnessing the full power and talents of Saudi Arabia's workforce

The Myers-Briggs Company aims to empower people and organizations to harness their full potential at work, home and everywhere in between. With decades of experience in global workforce development, products in 29 languages and a worldwide network of offices and partners, The Myers-Briggs Company shares the important goal of developing people with new distributor Ertyad. Ertyad brings global expertise and local know-how to talent development, with a history of top-tier multinational partnerships including Dale Carnegie Training and Learning Tree International.

"We're pleased to announce this partnership with Ertyad as a Saudi Arabian distributor," said Jeff Hayes, president and CEO, The Myers-Briggs Company. "Through the new partnership, we'll work to provide guidance to organizations within Saudi Arabia to help them unify their teams and fully realize the talents and skills of their employees."

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent - whether you're at work, home, school, college, or anywhere in between. Your success and sense of fulfillment aren't just about what you know and what you can do, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company empowers individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching self-awareness and their understanding of others. We help organizations around the world improve teamwork and collaboration, develop inspirational leaders, foster diversity and solve their most complex people challenges. As a certified B Corp (and a registered California Benefit Corporation), The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of the significant social and technological trends that affect people and organizations. With over 60 years in assessment development and publishing, and over 30 years of consultancy and training expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.

800-624-1765: themyersbriggs.com: The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

michael@msrcommunications.com

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

msummer@themyersbriggs.com