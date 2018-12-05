sprite-preloader
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
05.12.2018 | 18:55
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 5

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

(i) LESLEY SHERRATT
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
(i) DIRECTOR/ PDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P


GB0008825324
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
(i) £11.8223,500
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

23,500
£11.82 per share
£277,770
31,000
e)Date of the transaction5 December 2018
f)Place of the transactionLONDON

© 2018 PR Newswire