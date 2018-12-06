Deloitte Leverages Anodot for Real-Time Autonomous Analytics

SYDNEY, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Anodot, the autonomous analytics company, and professional services firm, Deloitte Australia, today announced a strategic alliance to help companies supercharge their real-time analytics capabilities.

Deloitte will use Anodot's AI/ML solution to expand its Consulting Analytics & Cognitive practice's portfolio of AI-powered service offerings. Bringing together Anodot's anomaly detection capability with Deloitte's business advisory, data and analytics capability creates a unique value proposition to help businesses proactively identify and fix anomalous business and technical incidents that would otherwise lead to millions of dollars lost in sales, production or fraud.

With vast amounts of data collected across business and IT metrics, it becomes increasingly difficult to track, analyse and derive valuable business insights, especially with traditional Business Intelligence (BI) and do-it-yourself approaches. With Anodot's autonomous analytics, data is rapidly analysed across all data sources in real-time. Its predictive capabilities detect risks before they reach customers, allowing users to make the right decisions and prevent major crises.

"Traditional BI tools are not suitable in a dynamic environment with large data volumes because they cannot detect anomalies at the necessary pace, resulting in delayed or neglected business insights," said Shyam Sundar, Head of APJ at Anodot. "With its AI/ML solution, Anodot automatically learns the normal behavior of individual metrics in any type of data stream and tracks them for abnormalities. As we continue to help customers throughout the world gain real-time business insights, we are thrilled to be working with professional services leader, Deloitte."

"We're excited to leverage Anodot's machine learning capabilities to process high volumes of real-time data in innovative ways, to help our clients gain the business insights they need to instantaneously identify issues and opportunities that would otherwise be missed," said Lee Anderson, Deloitte Partner. "From proactively monitoring telecommunication networks, power and utility asset performance, or financial transaction processing, right the way through to back office IT systems - we see enormous potential to help our clients address critical business issues and target new opportunities for increased business performance."

"We are honored to launch this exciting alliance with Deloitte, further solidifying our steady growth" said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot, "As we expand globally, we will continue to give our customers across the world the cutting-edge ability to achieve actionable insights that truly impact their bottom line."

About Anodot

Anodot empowers companies to run healthy businesses, at scale. Unlike humans, machines are built to scan big data. Anodot's Autonomous Analytics platform leverages advanced machine learning techniques to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time alerts and forecasts in their context, to lower time to detect anomalies and resolve incidents. We've got your back, so you can play offense and grow your business. We work with companies like Microsoft, Lyft, Waze, Pandora, Appnexus, Wix and King. Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with Sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at http://www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/au/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte's approximately 225,000 professionals are committed to becoming the standard of excellence.

About Deloitte Australia

In Australia, the member firm is the Australian partnership of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. As one of Australia's leading professional services firms. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and its affiliates provide audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services through approximately 6,000 people across the country. Focused on the creation of value and growth, and known as an employer of choice for innovative human resources programs, we are dedicated to helping our clients and our people excel. For more information, please visit our web site at http://www.deloitte.com.au.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Contact:

Molly Meller

molly@siliconvpr.com

+1-732-865-3998