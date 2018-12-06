Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX/TSX-V:BDG) ('Black Dragon' or the 'Company') wishes to clarify the status of its permits for the Salave project in northern Spain. The details in Table 1 below represent the correct expiry dates.
|
Table 1 Salave Concession Details
|Concession Name
|Date Granted
|Expiration Date
|Dos Amigos
|September 10, 1941
|October 10, 2045
|Salave
|April 10, 1945
|October 10, 2045
|Figueras
|January 25, 1977
|January 25, 2037
|Ampliacion a Figueras
|November 9, 1988
|November 9, 2048
|
Segunda Ampliacion a Figueras
|September 16, 1981
|September 16, 2041
|Investigation Permit Salave
|February 18, 2014
|November 15, 2021
ABOUT BLACK DRAGON GOLD
Black Dragon Gold is the 100% owner of the Salave Gold Project, situated in the Asturias province of Northern Spain.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005882/en/
Contacts:
BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.
T: +44 20 79934077 F: +44 20 71128814
info@blackdragongold.com
www.blackdragongold.com
Paul Cronin
CEO Managing Director
P: +44 20 79934077
E: paul.cronin@blackdragongold.com