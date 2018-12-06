Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX/TSX-V:BDG) ('Black Dragon' or the 'Company') wishes to clarify the status of its permits for the Salave project in northern Spain. The details in Table 1 below represent the correct expiry dates.

Table 1 Salave Concession Details Concession Name Date Granted Expiration Date Dos Amigos September 10, 1941 October 10, 2045 Salave April 10, 1945 October 10, 2045 Figueras January 25, 1977 January 25, 2037 Ampliacion a Figueras November 9, 1988 November 9, 2048 Segunda Ampliacion a Figueras September 16, 1981 September 16, 2041 Investigation Permit Salave February 18, 2014 November 15, 2021

ABOUT BLACK DRAGON GOLD

Black Dragon Gold is the 100% owner of the Salave Gold Project, situated in the Asturias province of Northern Spain.

