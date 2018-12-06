Echidna Giving Grants Philanthropy University $500,000 To Support Its Innovative Approach To Building Capacity Of Mission-Driven Organizations In The Global South

This two-year grant will fund experimental and programmatic activities to measurably strengthen mission-driven organizations in the Global South through Philanthropy University.

OAKLAND, California, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Echidna Giving, a philanthropic fund that joins with critical thinkers, innovators and practitioners to advance education in the developing world, today announced it would be granting Philanthropy University, a free online learning platform aimed at strengthening local, mission-driven organizations throughout the Global South, a total of $500,000 to support its innovative programming for capacity building.

"Having evolved its grantmaking from large iNGOS to local organizations, Echidna Giving understands the pivotal role of local organizations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," said Connor Diemand-Yauman, CEO at Philanthropy U. "We are thrilled to partner with Echidna Giving to forge new frontiers in the training of mission-driven organizations worldwide."

The funding will be used to drive experiments to further localize Philanthropy University's core products, more deeply tap the expertise of its user base and support the foundational activities necessary to sustain and scale its learning platform.

"We believe it's important to support organizations working in international development to build and strengthen their capacity so they can deliver on their organization's mission," said Erin Ganju, Managing Director at Echidna Giving. "It is exciting to partner with Philanthropy University who is at the forefront of reimagining capacity building for the digital age."

To date, Philanthropy University has served over 240,000 learners seeking access to practical courses, knowledge-share communities and funding opportunities that help them become more effective in their social impact work. Over 70% of its users reside in the Global South.

About Echidna Giving:

Echidna Giving is a private funder committed to deploying $500 to $700 million towards new horizons in girls' education over the next 40 years, in lower-income countries where girls are most disadvantaged. Our vision is a world in which the promise of girls' education has been delivered: girls grasp greater opportunities to learn and earn, passing on the value of education to their own children, thereby enabling better prospects for each successive generation.

About Philanthropy University:

Philanthropy University is a free online learning platform that provides locally-led organizations in the Global South with access to practical courses, knowledge-share communities and funding opportunities. With this tailored support, local organizations can become more effective in their work to help solve some of the world's most pressing social issues and save even more lives.

