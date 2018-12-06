

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk's (NVO) diabetes drug Victoza is linked to lower risk of myocardial infarction, stroke or cardiovascular death in a broader patient population, suggests a Nordic study.



The Nordic study was conducted by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, NTNU in Norway and the Swedish National Diabetes Register.



Victoza (liraglutide), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, was approved by the FDA in January 2010 to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and in August 2017 for reducing the risk for myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes who have established cardiovascular disease.



The findings of the Nordic study suggest that the cardiovascular benefit of Victoza may also apply to broad patient population seen in routine clinical practice, and it may not only be for diabetes patients who have established cardiovascular disease or who are at high cardiovascular risk.



For the study, the researchers used several nationwide registers with information on prescription drugs, diseases and other data from more than 46,000 patients in Sweden and Denmark, for the period from 2010 to 2016.



The rate of major cardiovascular events, defined as myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiovascular death, was compared in patients treated with Victoza and those treated with another diabetes drug, DPP4 inhibitors.



According to the study, the rate of major cardiovascular events was 14.0 per 1,000 person-years among patients using Victoza and 15.4 per 1,000 among patients using DPP4 inhibitors, a statistically significant difference.



The study is published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX