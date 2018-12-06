SSA Public Relations: Private Investment Executive and Equity Firm CEO Phillip Sarofim Donates To Cedars-Sinai Cancer

Director Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, Accepts Donation on Behalf of Cedars-Sinai's World-Class Cancer Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / Private investment executive and CEO Phillip Sarofim recently made an undisclosed donation to Cedars-Sinai Cancer. The gift was accepted by Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of the center, on behalf of the world-class cancer facility.

(L-R): Phillip Sarofim, Partner, Trousdale Ventures and Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, Director of the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center

'We are deeply appreciative of the generous donation made to Cedars-Sinai Cancer, a facility committed to finding breakthroughs in cancer research and providing compassionate, personalized care to individuals with cancer,' said Theodorescu, PHASE ONE Foundation Distinguished Chair at Cedars-Sinai. 'As a result of Phillip's support-and the support of caring individuals like him-Cedars-Sinai will be home to our expanding roster of physician-scientists focused on pioneering new treatments.'

Sarofim said that donating to Cedars-Sinai Cancer was a perfect fit for his philanthropic efforts.

'I was incredibly taken by the Cedars-Sinai cancer center, an extraordinary facility that will further cement Los Angeles as a major, national medical hub and serve as a true beacon of hope to the world,' Sarofim said.

Cedars-Sinai has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Hospitals 2018-19' as one of the 10 best hospitals in the U.S. Additionally, it ranked No. 3 in California and No. 2 in the Los Angeles metro area.

Leading physicians and scientists worldwide are attracted to Cedars-Sinai Cancer, where they pioneer groundbreaking cancer medicine. Led by Dr. Theodorescu, the extraordinary team at the cancer center continues to define new possibilities in cancer research, diagnosis and treatment---showcasing why the center remains a top destination for patients looking for the best in cutting-edge cancer care. On the global stage, the cancer center is synonymous with innovation and excellence offering critical answers and vital hope to cancer patients and their families in our community and beyond. Research initiatives span three major interdisciplinary programs: Cancer Biology, Translational Oncology and Cancer Prevention and Genetics, which intersect with a vibrant, networked clinical trials infrastructure across the Los Angeles metro area.

About Phillip Sarofim: Sarofim is founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trousdale Ventures, LLC (https://trousdalevc.com/), a privately held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby. Its portfolio encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, food manufacturing, lifestyle consumer and child development products. A stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma survivor, Sarofim is committed to supporting cancer research through a number of distinguished medical facilities, as well as organizations dedicated to funding operations for those in need.

