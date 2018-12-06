

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session, with technology stocks pacing the declines, as the arrest of Huawei's global chief financial officer in Vancouver for possible extradition to the United States fanned fears of further escalation in tensions between the United States and China.



Investors also fretted about the global economic outlook after the Federal Reserve said in a report that it is concerned about higher tariffs from a widening trade war, rising interest rates and tight labor markets.



Gold edged higher amid a spike in risk aversion while the dollar and oil prices eased in Asian trade. OPEC members and other oil-producing countries are gathering in Vienna today to discuss cutting output to prop up prices.



China's Shanghai Composite index was losing 1.1 percent to trade at 2,621 after reports that the British government was removing Huawei Technologies' equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations because of security concerns. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.6 percent.



Japan's Nikkei index was down as much as 1.8 percent at 21,514 as the yen strengthened against the dollar on fears of a downturn in the United States.



South Korea's Kospi average was down over 1 percent at 2,079, dragged down by technology stocks. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down half a percent and New Zealand's S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.2 percent.



U.S. markets remained closed overnight due to a national day of mourning for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.



European markets fell sharply on Wednesday, with fears of economic slowdown, confusion over the U.S.-China trade truce and Brexit-related uncertainty weighing on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 1.2 percent. The German DAX also lost 1.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.4 percent.



