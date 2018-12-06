Klaipedos Nafta: Notice regarding to proposal by exercising right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of AB Klaipedos nafta

AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of Board and its Resolution on 8 November 2018 1:00 p. m. was convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the General meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing 478 642 units of ordinary registered shares.

The record day of the General meeting of shareholders which has decided to increase the authorized capital by additional contributions is 31 October 2018. Newly issued shares issue price according to the weighted average market price of shares of the Company within 6 months for the period from 16 April 2018 to 16 October 2018 it is equal to 0,52 EUR for 0,29 EUR nominal value share. Newly issued shares for those who acquire them provides rights which are laid down on Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

The right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company it is determined for those who on 22nd November 2018 (in the end of the record day) by the ownership rights own newly issued shares of the Company. Abovementioned persons newly issued shares could acquire in proportion to the nominal value of owned shares. The owner of the rights of priority has the following rights:

By exercising all or part of the rights of priority, during the period, determined in the notice, until the end of expiration period of the right of priority to acquire (subscribe) newly issued shares of the Company by issue price;

During the period of expiration of the right of priority, not later than 3 working days until the end of expiration period of the right of priority, to transmit all the rights of priority or its part to the other persons;

Not to exercise the rights of priority;

Dispose of the rights of priority, manage and use them in the other ways and in accordance with the procedure established by the law.

To apply for the acquisition (subscription) of the newly issued shares of the Company exercising rights of priority may from 7th December until December 20th (inclusive). Before the start of the distribution of shares, an account in the Central Securities Depository will be opened.

The transmission of shares is allowed by the procedure and terms of the law. The shares subscription agreements shall be concluded in the registered address of the Company Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, in the 2nd floor small hall from 9:00 a. m. to 3:00 p. m. (lunch break from 11:30 a. m. to 1:30 p. m). The shares subscription agreements shall be signed by the direct participation of the shareholder or its duly authorized representative. Agreements by the fax, post or in other different ways will not be accepted.

The Resolution of the General meeting of shareholders to increase the authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing new registered ordinary shares of the Company shall be access at registered address of the Company Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, as well as, in to the Company's website www.kn.lt or in to the website of Nasdaq Vilnius market of Securities www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

In purpose to get any additional information regarding to the acquisition (subscription) of rights, transmission or exercising of them, please contact: +370 694 38 737 (working days from 7:30 a. m. to 04:30 p. m.).

Attachment