Speedcast Announces CFIUS Approval for Globecomm Acquisition

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has completed its review of the company's previously announced transaction with Globecomm Systems Inc. Based upon its review, CFIUS has determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the acquisition. Speedcast expects to complete the transaction in December 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Speedcast will issue a further announcement when completion of the acquisition and associated financing occurs.

