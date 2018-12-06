

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported FFO 1 of 778.2 million euros for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 690.5 million euros, previous year. FFO 1 per share rose by 5.6% to 1.50 euros from 1.42 euros. Profit for the period improved 16.1% to 1.40 billion euros.



For the first nine months of 2019, rental income improved 3.1% to 1.29 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros, prior year.



Vonovia confirmed its forecast for the year as a whole. The company expects to achieve FFO 1 of between 1.05 billion euros and 1.07 billion euros (including BUWOG). This is likely to put the FFO 1 at around 15 % above the previous year's figure. The investment volume for 2018 as a whole is likely to amount to around 1 billion euros, with the expenses for maintenance borne by Vonovia alone set to rise to around 410 million euros.



Vonovia plans to propose a dividend in the amount of 1.44 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting in May 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 0.12 euros over 2017 and to a dividend yield of 3.4 % based on the closing price on November 30, 2018.



In 2019, Vonovia expects to generate FFO (including BUWOG) of between 1.14 billion euros and 1.19 billion euros. The company's investments will increase considerably in 2019 to a volume of around 1.3 billion euros to 1.6 billion euros.



