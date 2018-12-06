Orexo hosts Capital Markets Day today in Stockholm, Sweden

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, is today hosting the Company's Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media in Stockholm, Sweden.

Orexo's management team will expand on new strategic initiatives building upon the Company's strong financial and operational foundation, primarily driven by the performance for Zubsolv in the US. The event will highlight the Company's plans to further strengthen its pipeline and innovative formulation technologies. In addition, management will also elaborate on efforts to broaden the commercial platform to leverage scale and expand sales through business development and potentially M&A transactions.

With a highly positive outcome in the recent patent litigation concerning Zubsolv, Orexo's core asset has received strengthened IP in the US until 2032. The decision has enabled Orexo to continue with its strategy to maximise Zubsolv's potential in a fast growing US market. The team will also expand on the latest market trends and demonstrate how it intends to further strengthen its market position.

The event will be moderated by Charlotte Stjerngren, former news anchor for Börslunch, where members of the Orexo management team including among others Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and President, Robert DeLuca, President US Inc., Johannes Doll, EVP and Head of Corporate Development, and Martin Nicklasson, Chairman of the Board of Directors will be presenting. The Keynote speaker is former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, who will be discussing the current landscape of the opioid crisis, and how to combat it.

All presenters during the Orexo Capital Markets Day

Martin Nicklasson , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orexo

, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orexo Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and President, Orexo

Dan Hawkins , Founder & Managing Director, Clarion Healthcare

, Founder & Managing Director, Clarion Healthcare Robert A. DeLuca , President, Orexo US Inc.

, President, Orexo US Inc. Joseph DeFeo , EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Orexo

, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Orexo Fred Nyberg , PhD, Professor, Division of Biological Research on Drug Dependence, Uppsala University

, PhD, Professor, Division of Biological Research on Drug Dependence, Johannes Doll , EVP and Head of Corporate Development, Orexo

, EVP and Head of Corporate Development, Orexo Michael Sumner , Chief Medical Officer, Orexo

, Chief Medical Officer, Orexo Robert Rönn, Head of Pharmaceutical Development and IP, Orexo

Chris Christie , Former Governor of New Jersey and former Chairman of the US President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis

Event details

The meeting will be held at the Armémuseet, Riddargatan 13, Stockholm, Sweden. The event will start at 12:00 noon CET with a networking lunch, followed by presentations commencing at

1:00 pm CET.

A live webcast will be available on the Orexo website and questions related to the presentations can also be sent to ir@orexo.com. A replay of the event and presentation slides, excluding Chris Christie's performance, will be made available shortly after.

