

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Uxin Limited (UXIN), the largest used car e-commerce platform in China, and Taobao, China's consumer community, operated by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), entered into a strategic partnership to expand service opportunities for used car e-commerce in China. The two companies will collaborate in the areas of B2C and B2B used car transactions, integrated supply chain, and used car loan facilitation, to bring online used car purchasing services to consumers across China.



Uxin and Taobao will jointly establish an online used car shopping mall on Taobao Marketplace. At the initial stage, the two companies will provide a full suite of used car product and service offerings ranging from intelligent listing, displaying and matching, to one-stop transaction solutions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX