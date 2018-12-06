Expands clinical diagnostic reach in fast growing Chinese market

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, today announces it has received another substantial order for Primerdesign's q16 molecular instruments from a new customer within the fast growing Chinese market. The order for 100 molecular diagnostic instruments has been paid in advance and takes the number of q16 instruments sold into the Asia Pacific region to over 230 units.

The genesig q16 is Primerdesign's proprietary molecular testing instrument which is designed to make DNA testing affordable and easy to use. The latest order comes from a new distributor recently appointed by Novacyt and the instruments will be used in clinical diagnostic markets. This new customer provides Novacyt with a potential opportunity for further significant instrument, and genesig reagent sales in 2019.

Primerdesign has now sold over 450 q16 units since its launch in 2015. As instrument sales grow, the Company expects a pull-through effect in relation to repeat genesig reagent sales. Reflecting this, year to date genesig reagent sales have increased 35% versus the comparable period in 2017.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"I am very pleased to see this order from another new customer in China which helps to further reinforce our continued investment and success in the Asia Pacific region and provides additional opportunities for future instrument and reagent sales".

- End -

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products and services. Through its proprietary technology platform, NOVAPrep, and molecular platform, genesig, Novacyt is able to provide an extensive range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005871/en/

Contacts:

Novacyt SA

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Dyer, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0)1223 395472



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Jonathan Senior Fred Walsh Ben Maddison

+44 (0)20 7610 7600



WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Birks Chris Lee Claes Spång

+44 (0) 203 705 9330



FTI Consulting (International)

Brett Pollard Victoria Foster Mitchell

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

brett.pollard@fticonsulting.com / victoria.fostermitchell@fticonsulting.com



FTI Consulting (France)

Arnaud de Cheffontaines Astrid Villette

+33 (0)147 03 69 47 +33 (0)147 03 69 51

arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com / astrid.villette@fticonsulting.com