Canadian software provider Longview strengthens its presence in the French market

Longview expands in France and plans to use its Tidemark planning solution to support other companies in the digital transformation of their finance department

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After Longview was positioned by analyst Gartner 2018 in the Magic Quadrant as a visionary for cloud financial planning and analysis solutions (known as Tidemark), the software vendor is investing heavily in the French market.

Jean-Christophe Montant, Managing Director France, comments: "With an office in the heart of Paris, a renowned and growing customer base with Orange, Engie, Norauto and Veolia, as well as a data center in Europe, we are very well positioned in France". Montant adds: "In addition, we have a network of active partners and an innovative software solution for all relevant financial issues that is recognized by partners and analysts. France is at the heart of Longview's growth strategy".

Longview's success in France is directly related to Longview Plan powered by Tidemark, the innovative, integrated software solution for planning, forecasting, financial reporting and analysis. Tidemark was acquired by Longview in 2017 and has proven itself as a software solution with a cloud-based architecture. The exceptional flexibility and scalability that Longview Planpowered by Tidemark offers companies in the age of digital transformation cannot be realized with traditional software solutions that work with cubes. Longview's customers use the Tidemark solution to model very complex processes and can solve use cases that are usually not covered by conventional performance management software.

Nicolas Letavernier, the new Sales Director for France, explains: "We want to definitely raise awareness for our agile planning solution Longview Planpowered by Tidemark in the French market. The advantages are obvious: the Longview platform 'Connected Finance' with analysis and real-time financial consolidation is the ideal assistant for the digital finance department". In fact, the EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) market lacks cloud-based software that offers companies an agile approach to supporting the transformation of the finance department.

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace. Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Further information about our company and our solutions can be found at www.longview.com.

