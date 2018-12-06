FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announces Co-Chair Role Of Its CEO, Steve Bagshaw, In The Preparation Of The United Kingdom's Bioeconomy Growth Strategy

BILLINGHAM, United Kingdom, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Fujifilm), a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with demonstrated leadership in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and gene therapies, is pleased to announce the participation of Steve Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as one of the co-chairs of the Board responsible for the preparation of the United Kingdom'sBioeconomy Growth Strategy document issued on 5 December 2018.

This document is a successor to the Clean Growth Strategy and Industrial Growth Strategy already announced in 2017. The Bioeconomy Strategy is a collective approach from government, industry and the research community to transform the U.K. economy through the power of bioscience and biotechnology. This will range from healthier, more sustainable and affordable foods due to smarter, more productive agricultural systems; to better medicines; sustainable fuels and cheaper materials, all whilst providing a cleaner environment.

"I am delighted to be a contributor to these very important strategies," said Steve Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "There has never been a better time or stronger foundation upon which to build and sustain a world-leading bioeconomy in the U.K. Now is the time to commit to this vision and make the U.K. the global biotech partner of choice."

Steve Bagshaw also serves as Chair of the Industrial Biotechnology Leadership Forum (IBLF) which launched the 'National Industrial Biotechnology Strategy to 2030' in June 2018. In 2017, Steve was awarded the prestigious award "North East Business Executive of the Year."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Billingham and Redcar, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway microbial and Apollo cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

