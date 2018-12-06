Pan African Resources Plc - Change in JSE Sponsor

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("the Company")

CHANGE IN JSE SPONSOR

The Board of Directors of the Company advises shareholders that Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited ("Questco") has been appointed as the Company's JSE Sponsor, with effect from 6 December 2018.

6 December 2018

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited