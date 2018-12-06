sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,32 Euro		-0,20
-1,90 %
WKN: A0J28K ISIN: ZAE000079711 Ticker-Symbol: JF6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JSE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JSE LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
06.12.2018 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pan African Resources Plc - Change in JSE Sponsor

Pan African Resources Plc - Change in JSE Sponsor

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("the Company")

CHANGE IN JSE SPONSOR

The Board of Directors of the Company advises shareholders that Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited ("Questco") has been appointed as the Company's JSE Sponsor, with effect from 6 December 2018.

6 December 2018

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


© 2018 PR Newswire