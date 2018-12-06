sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Shareholder Update

PR Newswire

London, December 5

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM" or "the Company")
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Shareholder update

The Company's largest shareholder comprises entities in the Phoenix Group being Phoenix Life Limited ("PLL") and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited. The Company has recently announced five 'TR-1' notifications made to it by each of PLL and its subsidiaries Phoenix SPV 1 Limited, Phoenix SPV 2 Limited and Phoenix SPV 3 Limited and Phoenix SPV 4 Limited.

The Company's circular to shareholders dated 3 May 2018, in respect of the Company's admission into the United Kingdom REIT regime, noted PLL were in the process of an internal restructuring of their investment such that it would not be deemed to be a substantial shareholding under the REIT regime. The Company understands that these TR-1 notifications are a result of the completion of that internal restructuring.

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151


