Datalex plc (Euronext Dublin: DLE) announce a new five-year digital commerce agreement with Aer Lingus to support their future retail strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, Datalex CEO Aidan Brogan said: 'Datalex and Aer Lingus have enjoyed a successful strategic partnership for over ten years. Together we have enabled new innovations in digital commerce which have delivered significant value to Aer Lingus and their guests. Aer Lingus is highly regarded as a progressive airline retailer and industry first-mover delivering innovative and personalized digital customer experiences to over 12 million guests each year. We are proud to strengthen this partnership and to future-proof their ambitions as a leading travel retailer."

Going forward, Datalex and Aer Lingus will partner on a joint technology strategy which will leverage the latest in digital commerce innovation to give Aer Lingus the ownership, control, speed and agility to future-proof its digital retail strategy. Joint technology and business teams will focus on optimizing digital retail experiences and accelerating time-to-market for new revenue-generating product and service offers across web, mobile and partner retail platforms.

Rachel Izzard, Chief Financial Officer, Aer Lingus said: "Aer Lingus is one of Ireland's largest ecommerce companies and our digitally-enabled value-proposition is fundamental to our growth strategy. The majority of our annual turnover of €2bn is generated online, driven by 60 million visits to our digital platforms in 2018. From express bag drop, to self-service, to Wi-Fi on our transatlantic routes, we continue to leverage the latest technological developments to provide frictionless customer experiences. Our renewed, longstanding partnership with Datalex a global leader in digital commerce for travel retail will enable us to leverage new platform capabilities, accelerate and enhance offer and order management across all sales channels, as we realise our ambition to be the leading value carrier on the North Atlantic.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. It operates 67 aircraft on over 100 routes to destinations in the UK and Europe and flies 17 direct routes to North America. The airline carries more than 12 million guests per annum. Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Its mission is to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic enabled by a profitable and sustainable short-haul network, and supported by a guest-focused brand and a digitally-enabled value proposition. Its home base is Dublin Airport. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups.

About Datalex

Datalex is a market leader in digital commerce for travel retailers. The Datalex Digital Commerce Platform enables an omni-channel travel marketplace of over one billion shoppers covering every corner of the globe, driven by some of the world's most innovative airline retail brands. Its customers include Aer Lingus, Lufthansa Group, Air China, JetBlue Airways, Hainan Group, Swiss International Air Lines, Philippine Airlines, Copa Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Transat, Air Malta, Multiplus, HP Enterprise Services and STA Travel. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and maintains offices across Europe, USA and China. Datalex is a publicly listed company and is listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin: DLE). Learn more at www.datalex.com or follow on Twitter @Datalex.

