sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,002  Euro		-0,248
-1,36 %
WKN: A2NBX8 ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 Ticker-Symbol: INS 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,012
18,122
09:52
18,004
18,13
10:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG18,002-1,36 %