Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results 06-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 December 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 ("the Period"). Financial highlights and performance · NAV per share total return[1] of 4.3% (2017: 4.2%) · Basic and diluted earnings per share[2] up 13% to 4.3p (2017: 3.8p) · EPRA[3] earnings per share[4] of 3.5p (2017: 3.4p) · Portfolio value of GBP547.0m (2017: GBP474.3m) · Profit before tax up 26% to GBP16.6m (2017: GBP13.2m) · GBP8.4m[5] of new equity raised at an average premium of 13.2% to dividend adjusted NAV · Dividends of 3.275p per share paid and approved for the Period · GBP27.7m[6] invested in seven acquisitions, one development and one refurbishment · GBP3.9m valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives · GBP3.5m valuation decrease due to company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") · GBP1.4m net valuation decrease[7] · GBP4.3m profit on disposal of three properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP15.4m · EPRA occupancy[8] 96.9% (2017: 96.7%) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 31 30 Sept 30 Sept 2017 Mar 2018 2018 Total return NAV per share total 4.3% 4.2% 9.6% return Share price total 10.3% 5.3% 6.7% return[9] Capital values NAV (GBPm) 427.5 378.6 415.2 NAV per share (p) 108.6 104.9 107.3 Share price (p) 121.4 114.8 113.0 Portfolio value (GBPm) 547.0 474.3 528.9 Market 478.1 414.1 437.1 capitalisation (GBPm) Premium to NAV per 11.8% 9.4% 5.3% share Net gearing[10] 20.5% 19.7% 21.0% Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, are used to assess the Company's performance. Explanations as to why alternative performance measures give valuable further insight into the Company's performance are given in the Company's Annual Report. Supporting calculations for alternative performance measures and reconciliations between non-statutory performance measures and their IFRS equivalents are set out in the 'Additional disclosures' section of the interim financial statements. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report another successful period of positive shareholder returns and cautious investment in a market where value can still be found with a disciplined approach to deployment. We continue to target growth to realise the potential economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed administrative cost base and tiered annual management charge. "The Board and Investment Manager are closely monitoring the potential impact of evolving trends in the UK retail industry and 'Brexit' on commercial property markets. Our role is to look beyond the media coverage to weigh up dispassionately the associated risks, which often create opportunity, and we expect proactive asset management will continue to drive performance in the portfolio, as rental growth at lease renewal or rent review remains robust. We also expect occupational demand, combined with a limited supply of new development, to maintain low vacancy rates across our regional portfolio. "We are well placed to meet our target of paying further quarterly dividends, fully covered by net income, to achieve an annual dividend for the year of 6.55p per share, and remain committed to both growing the dividend on a sustainable basis and delivering capital value growth for our shareholders over the long-term." Chairman's statement I am pleased to report the Company delivered further positive returns for the six months ended 30 September 2018. Earnings per share increased by 13% to 4.3p (2017: 3.8p) and the property portfolio increased through the investment of GBP27.7m in seven acquisitions, one refurbishment and one development. This expansion was funded by GBP8.4m raised from the issue of new shares and through the Company's existing debt facilities. We continue to target growth to realise the potential economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed administrative cost base and the reducing scale of management charges. The Company continues to adhere to its investment policy and seeks to maintain the quality of both properties and income. At the same time as growing the portfolio, we have continued to pay fully covered dividends in line with target and we have minimised 'cash drag' on the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's GBP35m revolving credit facility. The successful deployment of new monies on the acquisition of high quality regional assets at an average net initial yield[11] of 7.2% supports our objective to deliver strong income returns from a portfolio principally of sub GBP10m lots in strong, regional markets. The Company's share price performance has allowed the Board to issue equity at an average premium of 13.2% above dividend adjusted NAV, more than covering the costs of issue and deployment. Market During the Period we have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions in a market where, in general, industrial values are increasing and certain retail asset values are decreasing, with little clarity on where they will settle. The Company has stuck firmly to its investment strategy of deploying its available resources into the right property assets and disposed of two weaker retail assets to improve the quality of the Company's retail portfolio. Property market conditions have restricted our ability to acquire properties that meet our strategy at a sufficient rate to satisfy demand for new equity issuance. As a result new issuance has been limited which, in turn, has seen the Company's shares trade at a premium well ahead of most of our peers. The Board and the Investment Manager follow closely the evolving trends in the UK retail industry, and its impact on commercial property markets. Our role is to look beyond the media coverage to weigh up dispassionately the risks in a sector which often creates opportunity through a sweeping market reaction, and we believe the current retail environment is no different. Since the Period end we have acquired GBP25.0m of retail warehousing and GBP2.1m of high street retail at a significant discount to recent market pricing. These properties have been carefully selected with strong underlying attributes, are leased at affordable rents to tenants with sustainable business models and which trade strongly from those locations. Net asset value The Company delivered NAV per share total return of 4.3% for the Period, where the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP27.7m in property acquisitions, one development and one refurbishment diluted NAV per share total return by circa 0.4p, partially offset by raising GBP8.3m from the issue of new equity (net of costs), which added 0.2p per share. Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.2 8.3 107.5 423.5 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.0 3.9 - Other valuation movements (0.9) (3.7) Gross valuation increase 0.1 0.2 Impact of acquisition costs (0.4) (1.6) Net valuation decrease (0.3) (1.4) Profit on disposal of investment 1.1 4.3 property Net gain on investment property 0.8 2.9 Income 5.0 19.6 Expenses and net finance costs (1.5) (5.9) Dividends paid[12] (3.2) (12.6) NAV at 30 September 2018 108.6 427.5 Activity during the Period also centred on pro-active asset management, which generated a GBP3.9m valuation uplift. However, these gains were largely

