

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the equity of The Deal, LLC, comprising BoardEx and The Deal, from its parent company, TheStreet, Inc. On completion, Euromoney will pay $87.3 million in cash for BoardEx and The Deal, funded from its existing facilities. The acquisition is expected to be earnings-enhancing for Euromoney in its current financial year.



BoardEx is an executive profiling and relationship mapping platform, providing users with up to date and in-depth profiles of over one million of the world's business leaders. The Deal is a source of data, news and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, activist investing, private equity and restructuring.



In the twelve months to 30 September 2018, The Deal, LLC's unaudited revenue was $25.2 million. Revenues are derived predominantly from selling subscriptions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX