Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results 06-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 December 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 ("the Period"). Financial highlights and performance · NAV per share total return[1] of 4.3% (2017: 4.2%) · Basic and diluted earnings per share[2] up 13% to 4.3p (2017: 3.8p) · EPRA[3] earnings per share[4] of 3.5p (2017: 3.4p) · Portfolio value of GBP547.0m (2017: GBP474.3m) · Profit before tax up 26% to GBP16.6m (2017: GBP13.2m) · GBP8.4m[5] of new equity raised at an average premium of 13.2% to dividend adjusted NAV · Dividends of 3.275p per share paid and approved for the Period · GBP27.7m[6] invested in seven acquisitions, one development and one refurbishment · GBP3.9m valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives · GBP3.5m valuation decrease due to company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") · GBP1.4m net valuation decrease[7] · GBP4.3m profit on disposal of three properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP15.4m · EPRA occupancy[8] 96.9% (2017: 96.7%) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 31 30 Sept 30 Sept 2017 Mar 2018 2018 Total return NAV per share total 4.3% 4.2% 9.6% return Share price total 10.3% 5.3% 6.7% return[9] Capital values NAV (GBPm) 427.5 378.6 415.2 NAV per share (p) 108.6 104.9 107.3 Share price (p) 121.4 114.8 113.0 Portfolio value (GBPm) 547.0 474.3 528.9 Market 478.1 414.1 437.1 capitalisation (GBPm) Premium to NAV per 11.8% 9.4% 5.3% share Net gearing[10] 20.5% 19.7% 21.0% Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, are used to assess the Company's performance. Explanations as to why alternative performance measures give valuable further insight into the Company's performance are given in the Company's Annual Report. Supporting calculations for alternative performance measures and reconciliations between non-statutory performance measures and their IFRS equivalents are set out in the 'Additional disclosures' section of the interim financial statements. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report another successful period of positive shareholder returns and cautious investment in a market where value can still be found with a disciplined approach to deployment. We continue to target growth to realise the potential economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed administrative cost base and tiered annual management charge. "The Board and Investment Manager are closely monitoring the potential impact of evolving trends in the UK retail industry and 'Brexit' on commercial property markets. Our role is to look beyond the media coverage to weigh up dispassionately the associated risks, which often create opportunity, and we expect proactive asset management will continue to drive performance in the portfolio, as rental growth at lease renewal or rent review remains robust. We also expect occupational demand, combined with a limited supply of new development, to maintain low vacancy rates across our regional portfolio. "We are well placed to meet our target of paying further quarterly dividends, fully covered by net income, to achieve an annual dividend for the year of 6.55p per share, and remain committed to both growing the dividend on a sustainable basis and delivering capital value growth for our shareholders over the long-term." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Chairman's statement I am pleased to report the Company delivered further positive returns for the six months ended 30 September 2018. Earnings per share increased by 13% to 4.3p (2017: 3.8p) and the property portfolio increased through the investment of GBP27.7m in seven acquisitions, one refurbishment and one development. This expansion was funded by GBP8.4m raised from the issue of new shares and through the Company's existing debt facilities. We continue to target growth to realise the potential economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed administrative cost base and the reducing scale of management charges. The Company continues to adhere to its investment policy and seeks to maintain the quality of both properties and income. At the same time as growing the portfolio, we have continued to pay fully covered dividends in line with target and we have minimised 'cash drag' on the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's GBP35m revolving credit facility. The successful deployment of new monies on the acquisition of high quality regional assets at an average net initial yield[11] of 7.2% supports our objective to deliver strong income returns from a portfolio principally of sub GBP10m lots in strong, regional markets. The Company's share price performance has allowed the Board to issue equity at an average premium of 13.2% above dividend adjusted NAV, more than covering the costs of issue and deployment. Market During the Period we have taken a cautious approach to acquisitions in a market where, in general, industrial values are increasing and certain retail asset values are decreasing, with little clarity on where they will settle. The Company has stuck firmly to its investment strategy of deploying its available resources into the right property assets and disposed of two weaker retail assets to improve the quality of the Company's retail portfolio. Property market conditions have restricted our ability to acquire properties that meet our strategy at a sufficient rate to satisfy demand for new equity issuance. As a result new issuance has been limited which, in turn, has seen the Company's shares trade at a premium well ahead of most of our peers. The Board and the Investment Manager follow closely the evolving trends in the UK retail industry, and its impact on commercial property markets. Our role is to look beyond the media coverage to weigh up dispassionately the risks in a sector which often creates opportunity through a sweeping market reaction, and we believe the current retail environment is no different. Since the Period end we have acquired GBP25.0m of retail warehousing and GBP2.1m of high street retail at a significant discount to recent market pricing. These properties have been carefully selected with strong underlying attributes, are leased at affordable rents to tenants with sustainable business models and which trade strongly from those locations. Net asset value The Company delivered NAV per share total return of 4.3% for the Period, where the initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP27.7m in property acquisitions, one development and one refurbishment diluted NAV per share total return by circa 0.4p, partially offset by raising GBP8.3m from the issue of new equity (net of costs), which added 0.2p per share. Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.2 8.3 107.5 423.5 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.0 3.9 - Other valuation movements (0.9) (3.7) Gross valuation increase 0.1 0.2 Impact of acquisition costs (0.4) (1.6) Net valuation decrease (0.3) (1.4) Profit on disposal of investment 1.1 4.3 property Net gain on investment property 0.8 2.9 Income 5.0 19.6 Expenses and net finance costs (1.5) (5.9) Dividends paid[12] (3.2) (12.6) NAV at 30 September 2018 108.6 427.5 Activity during the Period also centred on pro-active asset management, which generated a GBP3.9m valuation uplift. However, these gains were largely

offset by a GBP3.5m valuation decrease due to the CVAs of Homebase, Office Outlet (formerly Staples) and Carpetright impacting the Company's units in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes and Grantham respectively. Share price Share price total return for the first half of the financial year was 10.3%, with a closing price of 121.4p per share on 30 September 2018 representing a 11.8% premium to NAV. During the Period the Company shares traded consistently at a premium to NAV with low volatility offering shareholders stable returns. I believe the increasing, but still relatively stable premium to NAV, has been a function of strong demand for closed-ended property funds, the increasing daily liquidity of the Company's shares, the Company's regional property investment strategy, focused asset management and the attractive level of income offered by the Company's dividend policy. Issue of new ordinary shares The Company issued 7.0m new shares during the Period at an average premium to the prevailing dividend adjusted NAV of 13.2%. These issues have been accretive to NAV with positive investor demand for the Company's shares a testament to the successful implementation of our strategy to date. At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 19 July 2018, shareholders voted to limit the authority to issue new shares with pre-emption rights disapplied to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued share capital ("Limit"). The Board had proposed a Limit of 20% in line with the 2017 changes to the EU Prospectus Directive, which increased the maximum proportion of the Company's issued share capital that can be issued over a 12-month period on a non-pre-emptive basis before the Company is required to publish a prospectus from 10% to 20%. The Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-emption Rights, however, continues to support a Limit of 10%. Accordingly, 26.0m votes against a Limit of 20% were received, representing 47.4% of votes cast but only 7.4% of eligible votes, largely from shareholders following institutional proxy voting adviser recommendations which typically follow the Pre-emption Group's guidance. In the Board's opinion, a Limit of 20% is justified to continue the Company's programme of tap issuance, allowing the Company to fund suitable property acquisitions in a cost-efficient manner by avoiding the significant costs of publishing a prospectus. The Board believes that growing the Company efficiently is in the best interests of all shareholders as it reduces the Company's ongoing charges, diversifies income and increases share liquidity. Due to the votes against a 20% Limit only representing 7.4% of eligible votes, and based on feedback from Shareholders since the 2018 AGM, the Board currently expects to request approval for a 20% Limit at the 2019 AGM. Borrowings As at 30 September 2018 net gearing equated to 20.5% LTV. The Board's strategy is to: · Increase debt facilities in line with portfolio growth targeting net gearing of 25% LTV; · Facilitate expansion of the portfolio to take advantage of expected rental growth and reduce ongoing charges; and · Reduce shareholders' exposure to risk by: Taking advantage of low interest rates to secure long-term, fixed rate borrowing; and Managing the weighted average maturity ("WAM") of the Company's debt facilities. The Company operates the following debt facilities: · A GBP35m revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank plc which attracts interest of 2.45% above three-month LIBOR and expires on 13 November 2020; · A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc which attracts interest fixed at 3.935% and is repayable on 13 August 2025; · A GBP45m term loan with Scottish Widows plc which attracts interest fixed at 2.987% and is repayable on 5 June 2028; and · A GBP50m term loan with Aviva Real Estate Investors comprising: a) GBP35m Tranche 1 repayable on 6 April 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b) GBP15m Tranche 2 repayable on 3 November 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.26%. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities is 3.1% (2017: 3.1%) with a WAM of 9 years (2017: 10 years) and 77% (2017: 77%) of the Company's debt facilities are at a fixed rate of interest, significantly mitigating interest rate risk. Investment Manager The Board is pleased with the Investment Manager's performance, particularly the timely deployment of new monies on high quality assets, securing the earnings required to fully cover the target dividend. The Investment Manager is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 16. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid dividends totalling 3.25p per share during the six-month Period, all classified as property income distributions, comprising interim dividends of 1.6125p per share and 1.6375p per share relating to the quarters ended 31 March 2018 and 30 June 2018 respectively. The Board has approved an interim dividend of 1.6375p per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2018 which was paid on 30 November 2018. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances the Board believes the Company is well placed to meet its target[13] of paying further quarterly dividends, fully covered by income, to achieve an annual dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 6.55p (2018: 6.45p). The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Outlook Notwithstanding our cautious approach to investment in the current market we believe that value can still be found with a disciplined approach to deployment. The strength of the occupational market and softening yields for prime retail warehouse assets let to blue chip tenants both represent exciting opportunities, discussed more fully in the Investment Manager's report. Rental growth at lease renewal and rent review remains robust. We expect proactive asset management and rental growth will continue to drive performance in the portfolio and are confident we can maintain occupancy levels, which in turn will sustain our policy of paying a growing and fully-covered dividend to shareholders. While we can never rule out some future impact on NAV as a result of falling confidence in the property market or general economic and political turbulence, we believe our strategy of securing sustainable income will support future dividends through any medium-term market volatility and deliver capital growth for shareholders over the long-term. David Hunter Chairman 5 December 2018 Investment Manager's report Property market Investment market demand has continued in 2018 Q3 from property companies, institutions, private investors and overseas investors. While there have been marginal outflows from the open-ended funds and many REITs are trading at a discount to NAV (whereas the Company is currently trading at a premium to NAV), the demand for income focused investments has not abated. The rise in UK interest rates was sufficiently well forecast that it only had an imperceptible impact on the market and there does not appear to be an imminent threat of meaningful rate rises in prospect. The continued demand for industrial/logistics properties has led to the sector showing the lowest initial yields in regional markets, in large part explained by the rental growth prospects in the sector which are being driven by occupational demand and more crucially, a lack of supply. This demand has led to an increase in speculative development, principally of 'big box' logistics units. We have yet to witness an increase in the development of smaller or mid-sized industrial units so the rental growth dynamics might be stronger at this end of the market. The strength of the industrial market was evident in the sale of the Company's industrial building in Southwark. Not only had we recently secured a rental uplift from GBP9 per sq ft to GBP16 per sq ft, demonstrating extraordinary rental growth but subsequently negotiated the sale of the property to a special purchaser for GBP12.0m, GBP4.4m or 58% ahead of its 30 June 2018 valuation. Industrial property remains a very good fit with the Company's strategy but recent price inflation is limiting the opportunity to acquire properties that meet the investment mandate. Notwithstanding this challenge we added to the industrial sector of the portfolio during the Period and I expect the sector to remain a strong driver of rental growth for the Company. Investment in the regional office market has also been consistently strong which has coincided with a number of the UK's 'big six' regional cities[14] hitting record rental levels for prime offices. Like the industrial sector it is restricted supply, the lack of development and the extensive conversion of secondary offices to residential which is maintaining the upward pressure on rents. However, we are conscious that economic and environmental obsolescence and lease incentives can be a real cost of office ownership, which can hit cash flow and be at odds with the Company's

relatively high target dividend, so we remain very selective although open to opportunities. There is a general move against retail as many institutional investors feel overweight in the sector where we have also witnessed an increase in CVA activity. While the easy explanation for the changing retail market is the rise of online retailing, the real picture is much more complex. Over-gearing, poor management strategy and an inability to modernise over an extended period of time has had a more detrimental impact on certain retailers than the internet. The challenge in the retail sector is not so much identifying the retailers who will prevail in the modern retail environment but to identify trends in rental levels in both retail sub-sectors and locations. In many locations rents need to adjust to support retailers, not least because labour costs are increasing and business rates are too high. We generally feel comfortable that retail warehousing, with low rents per sq ft, 'big box' formats and free parking will be more robust than the High Street. Following in the footsteps of the USA the UK retail landscape is increasingly polarising, with robust city centre retail in the major conurbations where the experience of retail and leisure together has remained attractive and resilient out of town retail in smaller towns where convenience and choice is the stock-in-trade. There is continued weakness in secondary high street retail locations with rental levels still under pressure and a very real threat of vacancy, but retailers are still keen to have representation on prime high streets. The challenge across all high street retail locations is to understand where rental levels will settle following the current retail shakeout. We will continue to rebalance the portfolio to focus on strong retail locations while working on the orderly disposal of those assets we believe are ex-growth. Across the portfolio we settled eight rent reviews and agreed six new lettings during the Period with a weighted average rental increase of 11.1% (5.4% simple average). This growth has come across all sectors from open market lettings and rent reviews and two RPI linked rent reviews. These rent reviews demonstrate the continuing opportunity to enhance earnings across Custodian REIT's diverse regional portfolio. Portfolio performance At 30 September 2018 the Company's property portfolio comprised 151 assets, 218 tenants and 259 tenancies with an aggregate net initial yield ("NIY") of 6.6%. The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio, with a relatively low exposure to office and a relatively high exposure to industrial, retail warehouse and alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: Sector Valuation Weighting Weighting Gross Net by by income valuati valuat income[15] 31 Mar on ion 30 Sept movemen moveme 30 Sept 2018 t GBPm nt 2018 2018 GBPm GBPm Industrial 218.8 39% 39% 6.7 6.2 Retail 101.1 18% 20% (4.6) (4.6) warehouse Other[16] 93.3 17% 15% (1.1) (2.0) High street 73.4 14% 14% (0.8) (0.8) retail Office 60.4 12% 12% - (0.2) 547.0 100% 100% 0.2 (1.4) Pipeline We continue to find opportunities that fit our investment strategy as demonstrated by the investment of GBP27.7m during the Period at an average NIY of 7.2%. Since the Period end, we have invested GBP27.1m in the following acquisitions: · On 16 November 2018 the Company acquired the Evesham Shopping Park for GBP14.2m comprising a terrace of five units occupied by Next, M&S, Boots, Argos and Poundstretcher. The units have a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") of 6.8 years, and the price reflects a NIY of 6.04%. · On 3 December 2018 the Company acquired Jubilee Close Retail Park in Weymouth for GBP10.8m comprising a terrace of three units occupied by B&Q, Halfords and Sports Direct. The units have a WAULT of 7.8 years, and the price reflects a NIY of 6.97%. · On 2 November 2018 the Company acquired a high street unit on The Grove in Stratford, East London for GBP2.1m let to Foxton's Estate Agents and The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God with leases expiring on 30 April 2031 and 2 May 2025 respectively and the price reflects a NIY of 6.78%. Investment objective The Company's key objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income by maintaining the high level of dividend, fully covered by earnings, with a conservative level of net gearing. We continue to pursue a pipeline of new investment opportunities with the aim of deploying the Company's undrawn debt facilities up to the net gearing target of 25% LTV. While the cost of debt remains near historical lows, we believe this strategy will improve dividend cover as net gearing increases towards the target level. We expect to see continuing strong asset management performance as we secure rental increases and extend contractual income. We remain committed to a strategy principally focused on sub GBP10m lot-size regional property, diversified across sector, geography and a broad tenant mix stands the portfolio in good stead against market shocks. The largest tenant in the portfolio, B&M, represents only 3.2% of the rent roll across four properties, with the average tenant representing only 0.5% of the rent roll. Acquisitions During the Period the Company completed the following property acquisitions: Industrial Location: Bellshill, Glasgow Location: Hilton, Derby Tenant: Yodel Delivery Network Tenant: Daher Aerospace NIY: 6.94% NIY: 6.72% Purchase price[17]: GBP3.72m Purchase price: GBP5.585m Other Location: Lincoln Location: Shrewsbury Tenant: Total Fitness Tenant: TJ Vickers Subsector: Leisure Subsector: Motor trade NIY: 7.64% NIY: 6.75% Purchase price: GBP4.30m Purchase price: GBP1.675m Location: Shrewsbury Location: Stafford Tenant: VW Group Tenant: VW Group Subsector: Motor trade Subsector: Motor trade NIY: 6.58% NIY: 6.29% Purchase price: GBP2.825m Purchase price: GBP4.55m Office Location: Sheffield Tenant: Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government NIY: 9.79% Purchase price: GBP3.56m For details of all properties in the portfolio please see www.custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Portfolio risk The portfolio's security of income is enhanced by 13% of income benefitting from either fixed or indexed rent reviews although there is increasingly strong evidence of open market rental growth across all sectors. Short-term income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the portfolio's total income, with 33% expiring in the next three years (8% within one year). The Investment Manager does not anticipate any changes to the principal risks and uncertainties set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2018 over the remainder of the financial year. The Board considers it is too early to understand the full impact of 'Brexit' on revenues and portfolio valuation while the terms of the UK's future trading arrangement with the EU remain unclear. However, subject to there not being a 'no deal' Brexit, this political risk is not considered likely to have a material impact on the Company's performance due to the 'Mitigating factors' set out on page 64 of the Annual Report. Asset management Owning the right properties at the right time is one key element of effective portfolio management, which necessarily involves some selling from time to time to balance the portfolio. While Custodian REIT is not a trader, identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy, is important. After focused pre-sale asset management, the following three properties were sold during the Period for a total of GBP15.4m, realising a profit on disposal of GBP4.3m at an aggregate NIY of 4.1%, with gross proceeds 39.8% ahead of aggregate valuation: · An industrial unit in Southwark for GBP12.0m, GBP4.4m (58%) ahead of its 30 June 2018 valuation. The lack of available investment stock in Central London, strong investment demand and a recent, substantial rental increase had led to a significant recent valuation increase. In addition, redevelopment potential and the identification of a special purchaser offering a NIY of 2.95% allowed us to crystallise a substantial profit; · A retail development in Stourbridge for GBP2.25m, in line with valuation, as we did not anticipate future rental growth; and · A town centre retail unit in Dumfries for GBP1.125m, in line with valuation, as we did not anticipate future rental growth.

We intend to use the proceeds from these disposals to fund acquisitions better aligned to the Company's long-term investment strategy. Our continued focus on active asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP3.9m valuation increase in the Period. Key asset management initiatives completed during the Period include: · Agreeing a new 10 year lease with Teleperformance of an industrial unit in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, with annual rent increasing by 15% to GBP0.5m, which increased the valuation by GBP2.0m; · Letting the Company's largest vacant property, an industrial unit in Tamworth, to ICT Express on a 10 year lease without break at a 28% higher rent, which increased the valuation by GBP1.3m; and · Documenting a reversionary lease with Synergy Health for an industrial building at Sheffield Parkway to extend the lease by 7.5 years until 2034 and adjust the rent review pattern to increase in line with RPI, which increased the valuation by GBP0.2m. Further initiatives on other properties currently under review are expected to complete during the remainder of the financial year, although growth in rents and positive asset management outcomes were tempered by the following events: · The CVA of Homebase resulted in the Company experiencing a 35% annual rent reduction from GBP524k to GBP341k at its Leighton Buzzard unit; · In Milton Keynes, the CVA of Office Outlet (formerly Staples) resulted in the tenant contracting into 50% of the space previously occupied, with rent halving from GBP419k pa to GBP209k pa; · The CVA of Carpetright resulted in a 25% annual rent reduction from GBP100k to GBP75k at the Company's Grantham unit; and · In Crewe we took the difficult decision to implement a forfeiture of the lease of a bowling operator which failed to pay its rent, thereby regaining control and opening up the opportunity of re-letting to a stronger tenant. Passing rent on the unit was GBP200k pa. The portfolio's WAULT decreased from 5.9 years at 31 March 2018 to 5.6 years principally due to the natural 0.5 of a year's decline due to the passage of time over the Period and the Crewe lease forfeiture, partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions with an aggregate WAULT of 6.2 years and asset management activities completed during the Period. Outlook We do not expect to see a meaningful change in investor demand for UK real estate over the next few months. The conundrum of a 'soft Brexit' or a 'no deal Brexit' appears increasingly to be occupying investors' thoughts and we anticipate continued relative inaction while investors wait to see what happens next. Meanwhile the occupational market in the regions remains short of supply which continues to support rental growth in office and industrial markets. Secondary retail is also worrying the market and we may see further asset sales with falling values to match. We also expect a clearer picture to emerge as to which retail assets are in demand by occupiers which, in turn, might start to allay investors' fears in this sector. We remain confident that the Company's strategy of targeting income with conservative net gearing in a well-diversified regional portfolio will continue to deliver the stable long-term returns demanded by our shareholders. Richard Shepherd-Cross for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited Investment Manager 5 December 2018 Portfolio Location Tenant % Portfolio Income[18] Industrial Ashby-de-la-Zouch Teleperformance 1.35% Wolverhampton Assa Abloy 1.29% Burton Kings Road Tyres 1.29% Warrington JTF Wholesale 1.22% Gateshead Multi-let 1.13% Bedford Elma Electronics and 1.11% Vertiv Infrastructure Winsford H&M 1.07% Salford Restore 1.02% Hilton, Derby Daher Aerospace 1.01% Tamworth ICT Express 0.91% Doncaster Silgan Closures 0.90% Eurocentral, Motherwell Next 0.88% Normanton YESSS Electrical 0.85% Stone Revlon International 0.81% Redditch Amco Services 0.79% Warrington DHL Supply Chain 0.78% Redditch Hydro Extrusions 0.77% Biggleswade Turpin Distribution 0.76% Services Kettering Multi-let 0.76% Cannock HellermannTyton 0.72% Warrington Procurri Europe and 0.71% Synertec Milton Keynes Massmould 0.71% West Bromwich OyezStraker 0.71% Team Valley, Gateshead Worthington Armstrong 0.70% Bellshill, Glasgow Yodel Delivery Network 0.69% Nuneaton DX Network Services 0.67% Milton Keynes Saint-Gobain Building 0.67% Distribution Plymouth Sherwin-Williams 0.65% Avonmouth Superdrug 0.65% Bedford Heywood Williams 0.64% Components Bristol BSS 0.63% Coventry Royal Mail 0.59% Stevenage Morrison Utility 0.57% Services Daventry Cummins 0.56% Livingston A Share & Sons (t/a SCS) 0.56% Manchester Unilin Distribution 0.56% Oldbury Sytner 0.53% Aberdeen DHL Supply Chain 0.52% Christchurch Interserve Project 0.52% Services Cambuslang Brenntag 0.50% Warrington Dinex Exhausts 0.46% Warwick Semcon 0.45% Hamilton Ichor Systems 0.44% Erdington West Midlands Ambulance 0.38% Service NHS Trust Langley Mill Warburtons 0.36% Sheffield Synergy Health 0.36% Farnborough Triumph Structures 0.36% Irlam Northern Commercials 0.35% Westerham Aqualisa Products 0.34% Coalville MTS Logistics 0.33% Castleford Bunzl 0.32% Sheffield Arkote 0.30% Liverpool DHL International 0.30% Kettering Sealed Air 0.30% Atherstone North Warwickshire 0.29% Borough Council Huntingdon PHS 0.26% Kilmarnock Royal Mail 0.24% Glasgow DHL Global Forwarding 0.23% Normanton Acorn Web Offset 0.22% Leeds Sovereign Air Movement 0.19% Liverpool Powder Systems 0.18% Sheffield River Island 0.06% Vacant units 0.73% 39.21% Location Tenant % Portfolio Income Retail Warehouse Carlisle Multi-let 2.09% Winnersh Pets at Home and 1.44% Wickes Burton CDS Superstores and 1.36% Wickes Swindon B&M and Go Outdoors 1.32% Leicester Matalan 1.27% Banbury B&Q 1.21% Plymouth - Coypool A Share & Sons (t/a 1.17% SCS) and JB Global (t/a Oak Furniture Land) Ashton-under-Lyne B&M 1.06% Plymouth - Transit Way B&M and Magnet 1.01% Gloucester Magnet and Smyths Toys 0.94% Sheldon Dreams, Halfords and 0.91% Pets at Home Leighton Buzzard Homebase 0.86% Grantham Carpetright, Laura 0.76% Ashley and Poundstretcher Galashiels B&Q 0.69% Torpoint Sainsburys 0.55% Milton Keynes SUK Retail (formerly 0.53% Staples) Portishead Majestic Wine and TJ 0.48% Morris (t/a Home Bargains) Vacant units 0.12% 17.77%

Location Tenant % Portfolio Income Other Stockport Benham Specialist Cars 1.87% (t/a Williams BMW and Mini) Liverpool Multi-let 1.20% Perth Multi-let 1.05% Lincoln Total Fitness 0.88% Stoke Nuffield Health 0.88% Derby VW Group 0.86% Crewe Multi-let 0.83% Stafford VW Group 0.77% Torquay Multi-let 0.72% Gillingham Co-operative 0.68% Leicester Magnet 0.63% York Pendragon 0.61% Portishead Travelodge 0.56% Salisbury Parkwood Health & Fitness 0.50% Shrewsbury VW Group 0.50% Lincoln MKM Building Supplies 0.49% Crewe Multi-let 0.40% Redhill Honda Motor Europe 0.35% Shrewsbury Azzuri Restaurants (t/a 0.35% ASK) and Sam's Club (t/a House of the Rising Sun) Bath Chokdee (t/a Giggling 0.31% Squid) High Wycombe Stonegate Pub Co 0.31% Maypole, Birmingham Starbucks 0.30% Shrewsbury TJ Vickers & Sons 0.30% Castleford MKM Buildings Supplies 0.28% Leicester Pizza Hut 0.26% Watford Pizza Hut 0.22% Plymouth McDonald's 0.19% Portishead JD Wetherspoon 0.18% Basingstoke Bright Horizons 0.16% Chesham Bright Horizons 0.13% Knutsford Knutsford Day Nursery 0.13% Vacant units 0.50% 17.40% Location Tenant % Portfolio Income High street retail Shrewsbury Multi-let 1.33% Portsmouth Multi-let 1.25% Worcester Superdrug 0.97% Cardiff Specsavers and Card 0.92% Factory Colchester Multi-let 0.76% Colchester Kruidvat (t/a Savers) and 0.56% Poundland Southampton URBN 0.56% Norwich Specsavers 0.51% Guildford Reiss 0.50% Shrewsbury Outdoor and Cycle Concepts 0.40% Llandudno WH Smith 0.38% Birmingham Multi-let 0.36% Chester Felldale Retail (t/a 0.35% Lakeland Leather) and Signet (t/a Ernest Jones) Nottingham The White Company 0.35% Chester Ciel Concessions (t/a 0.32% Chesca) and TSB Weston-Super-Mare Superdrug 0.31% Glasgow Greggs 0.30% Southsea Portsmouth City Council 0.29% and Superdrug Chester Aslan Jewellery and Der 0.28% Touristik Edinburgh Phase Eight 0.28% Portsmouth The Works 0.27% Scarborough Waterstones 0.23% Taunton Wilko Retail 0.23% Bury St Edmunds The Works 0.23% Edinburgh R Scott Bathrooms and 0.23% Tesco Bedford Waterstones 0.22% Cirencester Framemakers Galleries and 0.17% The Danish Wardrobe (t/a Noa Noa) Bury St Edmunds Savers 0.13% Cheltenham Done Brothers (t/a 0.11% Betfred) Vacant Units 0.74% 13.54% Location Tenant % Portfolio Income Office West Malling Regus 1.61% Birmingham Multi-let 1.22% Edinburgh Multi-let 1.01% Sheffield Secretary of State for 0.94% Communities and Local Government Castle Donington National Grid 0.88% Leeds First Title (t/a Enact 0.86% Conveyancing) Leicester Mattioli Woods and Regus 0.82% Cheadle Wienerberger 0.76% Leeds First Title (t/a Enact 0.73% Conveyancing) Leicester Erskine Murray and Mattioli 0.69% Woods Derby Edwards Geldards 0.65% Solihull Lyons Davidson 0.48% Glasgow Multi-let 0.40% Vacant units 1.03% 12.08% Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 30 September 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months 12 months to 30 Sept to 30 Sept to 31 Mar 2018 2017 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 4 19,634 16,711 34,813 Investment (1,733) (1,537) (3,124) management fee Operating expenses of rental property (758) (787) (627) - rechargeable to tenants - directly incurred (707) (417) (852) Professional fees (244) (202) (433) Directors' fees (92) (84) (167) Administrative (313) (277) (653) expenses Expenses (3,876) (3,144) (5,987) Operating profit before financing and revaluation of investment property 15,758 13,567 28,826 Unrealised gains/(losses) on revaluation of investment property: - relating to gross property revaluations 9 246 3,747 11,859 - relating to 9 (1,635) (3,452) (6,212) acquisition costs Net valuation (1,389) 295 5,647 (decrease)/increase Profit on disposal 4,250 979 1,606 of investment property Net gains on 2,861 1,274 7,253 investment property Operating profit 18,619 14,841 36,079 before financing Finance income 5 41 83 99 Finance costs 6 (2,054) (1,693) (3,758) Net finance costs (2,013) (1,610) (3,659) Profit before tax 16,606 13,231 32,420 Income tax 7 - - - Profit and total comprehensive income for the Period, net of tax 16,606 13,231 32,420 Attributable to: Owners of the 16,606 13,231 32,420 Company Earnings per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 3 4.3 3.8 8.9 (p) EPRA (p) 3 3.5 3.4 6.9 The profit for the Period arises from the Company's continuing operations. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 September 2018 Registered number: 08863271 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sept 30 Sept 31 Mar 2018 2017 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Non-current assets Investment property 9 546,963 474,318 528,943 Total non-current assets 546,963 474,318 528,943 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 4,597 9,056 7,883 Cash and cash equivalents 12 8,186 8,054 5,059 Total current assets 12,783 17,110 12,942 Total assets 559,746 491,428 541,885 Equity Issued capital 14 3,939 3,609 3,869 Share premium 220,764 183,339 212,534 Retained earnings 202,832 191,610 198,799 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 427,535 378,558 415,202 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13 117,464 98,472 113,357

Other payables 571 571 571 Total non-current liabilities 118,035 99,043 113,928 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 11 7,081 7,611 5,870 Deferred income 7,095 6,216 6,885 Total current liabilities 14,176 13,827 12,755 Total liabilities 132,211 112,870 126,683 Total equity and liabilities 559,746 491,428 541,885 These interim financial statements of Custodian REIT plc were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 5 December 2018 and are signed on its behalf by: David Hunter Director Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the six months ended 30 September 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months 12 months to 30 Sept 2018 to 30 Sept 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Operating activities Profit for the 16,606 13,231 32,420 Period Net finance costs 5,6 2,013 1,610 3,659 Net revaluation 9 1,389 (295) (5,647) loss/(gain) Profit on disposal of investment property (excluding costs (4,380) (1,067) (1,732) of disposal) Impact of lease 9 (1,112) (876) (1,547) incentives Income tax 7 - - - Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital 14,516 12,603 27,153 and provisions Decrease in trade 3,286 (3,881) 985 and other receivables Increase in trade 1,354 595 250 and other payables Cash generated 19,156 9,317 28,388 from operations Interest and 6 (1,947) (1,583) (3,553) other finance charges 17,209 7,734 Net cash flows 24,835 from operating activities Investing activities Purchase of (26,215) (55,828) (103,796) investment property Capital (1,442) (304) (2,498) expenditure and development Acquisition costs (1,635) (3,452) (6,212) Disposal of 15,375 6,052 6,622 investment property Interest received 5 108 21 32 and similar income Net cash used in (13,809) (53,511) (105,852) investing activities Financing activities Proceeds from the 8,410 24,814 54,670 issue of share capital Costs of the (110) (357) (758) issue of share capital New borrowings 13 4,000 34,574 49,364 (net of costs) Dividends paid 8 (12,573) (11,007) (23,007) Net cash (used (273) 48,024 80,269 in)/from financing activities 3,127 2,247 Net increase in (748) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 5,059 5,807 5,807 equivalents at start of the Period 8,186 8,054 Cash and cash 5,059 equivalents at end of the Period Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity For the six months ended 30 September 2018 Issued Share Retained Total capital premium earnings equity Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 As at 31 March 2018 3,869 212,534 198,799 415,202 (audited) Profit and total comprehensive income for Period - - 16,606 16,606 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity Dividends 8 - - (12,573) (12,573) Issue of share capital 14 70 8,230 - 8,300 As at 30 September 2018 (unaudited) 3,939 220,764 202,832 427,535 For the six months ended 30 September 2017 Issued Share Retained Total capital premium earnings equity Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 As at 31 March 2017 3,390 159,101 189,386 351,877 (audited) Profit and total comprehensive income for Period - - 13,231 13,231 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity Dividends 8 - - (11,007) (11,007) Issue of share capital 14 219 24,238 - 24,457 As at 30 September 2017 (unaudited) 3,609 183,339 191,610 378,558 Notes to the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2018 1) Corporate information The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales, whose shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities. The interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for the revaluation of investment property, and are presented in pounds sterling with all values rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP000), except when otherwise indicated. The interim financial statements were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 5 December 2018. 2) Basis of preparation and accounting policies 2.1. Basis of preparation The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements. The annual report for the year ending 31 March 2019 will be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") of the IASB (together "IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The information relating to the Period is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial statements have been reviewed by the auditor and its report to the Company is included within these interim financial statements. Certain statements in this report are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. 2.2. Significant accounting policies The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company and applied to these interim financial statements are consistent with those policies applied to the Company's annual report and financial statements, except for the following new accounting standards in issue and effective from 1 April 2018: · IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' - revenue from the Company's sole 'turnover rent' arrangement does not pass IFRS 15's 'highly probable' test to recognise revenue over the service period, and quarterly rent is therefore no longer accrued. The impact of this change is a reduction in revenue of GBP46k, which has been recognised in the Period. · IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' - the Company's principal financial assets and liabilities are trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, trade payables and other payables which will continue to be measured at amortised cost. The new impairment model requires the recognition of impairment provisions based on expected credit losses rather than the incurred credit losses under IAS 39 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement [2]' and the main impact of this change is the methodology for the impairment of trade receivables using a provision matrix. Historically the Company has had minimal write offs of balances due from tenants and GBP9k additional impairment provision has been required as a result of this change. The Directors are currently assessing the impact on the financial statements of IFRS 16 'Leases' (effective 1 January 2019), which is not yet effective and has not been early adopted in this financial information. The Directors do not expect the adoption of this standard to have a material impact on the financial statements, other than on presentation and disclosure. 2.3. Going concern

As the chief operating decision maker reviews financial information for, and makes decisions about, the Company's investment property as a portfolio the Directors have identified a single operating segment, that of investment in commercial properties. 2.5. Principal risks and uncertainties The Company's assets consist of direct investments in UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the UK commercial property market in general, the particular circumstances of the properties in which it is invested and their tenants. Other risks faced by the Company include economic, strategic, regulatory, management and control, financial and operational. These risks, and the way in which they are mitigated and managed, are described in more detail under the heading 'Principal risks and uncertainties' within the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2018. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are not expected to change materially for the remaining six months of the Company's financial year. 3) Earnings per ordinary share Basic earnings per share ("EPS") amounts are calculated by dividing net profit for the Period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the Period. Diluted EPS amounts are calculated by dividing the net profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the Period plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on the conversion of all the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares. There are no dilutive instruments. The following reflects the income and share data used in the basic and diluted earnings per share computations: Unaudited 6 months Unaudited 6 months Audited to 30 Sept 2018 to 30 Sept 2017 12 months to 31 Mar 2018 Net profit and 16,606 13,231 diluted net profit attributable to equity holders 32,420 of the Company (GBP000) Net gains on (2,861) (1,274) (7,253) investment property (GBP000) EPRA net profit 13,745 11,957 attributable to equity holders of the Company (GBP000) 25,167 Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Issued ordinary 386,853 339,013 shares at start of the Period (thousands) 339,013 1,563 8,829 Effect of shares 23,380 issued during the Period (thousands) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares (thousands) 388,416 347,842 362,393 Basic and 4.3 3.8 8.9 diluted EPS (p) 3.5 3.4 EPRA EPS (p) 6.9 4) Revenue Unaudited 6 months Unaudited Audited to 30 Sept 6 months 12 months 2018 to 30 Sept 2017 to 31 Mar GBP000 GBP000 2018 GBP000 Gross rental 18,847 16,084 34,055 income from investment property Income from 787 627 758 recharges to tenants 19,634 16,711 34,813 5) Finance income Unaudited 6 months Unaudited 6 months Audited to 30 Sept 2018 to 30 Sept 2017 12 months GBP000 GBP000 to 31 Mar 2018 GBP000 Bank interest 15 21 32 Finance income 26 62 67 41 83 99 6) Finance costs Unaudited 6 months Unaudited Audited 6 months to 30 Sept 2018 12 months to 30 Sept GBP000 to 31 Mar 2017 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Amortisation of 107 110 205 arrangement fees on debt facilities Other finance costs 25 - 157 Bank interest 1,922 1,583 3,396 2,054 1,693 3,758 7) Income tax The effective tax rate for the Period is lower than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK during the Period of 19.0%. The differences are explained below: Unaudited 6 months Unaudited Audited 6 months to 30 Sept 2018 12 months to 30 Sept 2017 GBP000 to 31 Mar GBP000 2018 GBP000 Profit before 16,606 13,231 32,420 income tax Tax charge on profit at a standard rate of 19.0% (30 September 2017: 19.0%, 31 3,155 2,514 6,160 March 2018: 19.0%) Effects of: REIT tax exempt (3,155) (2,514) (6,160) rental profits and gains Income tax expense - - - for the Period Effective income 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% tax rate The Company operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust and hence profits and gains from the property investment business are normally exempt from corporation tax. 8) Dividends Unaudited Unaudited 6 months Audited 6 months to 30 Sept 2017 12 months to 30 Sept GBP000 to 31 Mar 2018 2018 GBP000 GBP000 Interim equity dividends per ordinary share relating to the quarters ended: 31 March 2017: 1.5875p - 5,398 5,398 30 June 2017: 1.6125p - 5,609 5,609 30 September 2017: - - 5,899 1.6125p 31 December 2017: - - 6,101 1.6125p 31 March 2018: 1.6125p 6,238 - - 30 June 2018: 1.6375p 6,335 - - 12,573 11,007 23,007 All dividends paid are classified as property income distributions. The Directors approved an interim dividend relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2018 of 1.6375p per ordinary share in October 2018 which has not been included as a liability in these interim financial statements. This interim dividend was paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 October 2018. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay further quarterly dividends to achieve an annual dividend of 6.55p per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2019[19]. 9) Investment property GBP000 At 31 March 2018 528,943 Gross valuation gain 246 Acquisition costs (1,635) Net valuation decrease (1,389) Impact of lease incentives 1,112 Additions 27,850

