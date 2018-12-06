

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith (DS) PLC (SMDS.L) reported profit before tax of 162 million pounds for the half year ended 31 October 2018 compared to 128 million pounds, previous year. Total earnings per share for continuing operations were 9.4 pence compared to 9.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 220 million pounds compared to 167 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share for continuing operations before amortisation and adjusting items increased to 16.4 pence from 15.1 pence.



Group reported revenue for the half year to 31 October 2018 increased by 15% to 3.07 billion pounds from 2.66 billion pounds, previous year, reflecting acquisitions, sales price growth and volume. Organic growth was at 6%. The organic volume growth was 3.2%, for the period.



The Board declared an interim dividend for the half year of 5.2 pence per share, which represents an increase of 14%. The dividend will be paid on 1 May 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 April 2019.



