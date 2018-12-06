New Utrecht headquarters, Munich hires, and an Oslo operation are among the year's highlights

Entersekt, a leading provider of mobile app security and push-based authentication solutions, has relocated its European headquarters from Geldermalsen to Utrecht, both in the Netherlands. The new premises offer much needed growing room for the fintech innovator. A Munich office overseen by Entersekt's country manager for Central Europe Uwe Härtel is being expanded too.

With over 30 million end-users worldwide and securing more than 150 million transactions per month, Entersekt is already entrenched in many countries, but it has prioritized expansion in Europe, a key market for its technology.

Close cooperation with partners CREALOGIX and Netcetera, which carry Entersekt's technology in their product portfolios, has contributed much to a regional growth spurt. Entersekt won eight new bank and card issuer customers in the DACH countries this year alone and has more than twenty customers in Europe as a whole. It is also now active in Scandinavia.

Opportunities abound. Increasing threats of cyberattacks and stricter regulations like the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) are forcing banks and other financial service providers to reappraise their existing digital security systems. Their search for a sustainable alternative that optimally combines security and user-friendliness invariably leads them to Entersekt, whose PSD2-compliant strong customer authentication solution has been rated "state-of-the-art" by Bonn-based SRC GmbH.

"Financial institutions need solutions that can be easily integrated into their existing infrastructure while providing customers with the protection and convenience they expect from online and mobile banking and credit card use," said Claudius van der Meulen, SVP Europe at Entersekt.

Entersekt offers solutions that uniquely identify and protect consumers' mobile devices so that they can be used as trusted second factors of authentication in digital banking, online shopping, call center interactions, and a lot more. Its approach protects against account takeover fraud while meeting users' demands for low-friction security measures.

