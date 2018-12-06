Eurex, Europe's largest derivatives exchange, and Vela, a global leader in trading and market access technology, have teamed up to facilitate electronic access to Eurex EnLight, the new selective request-for-quote (RfQ) platform, via Vela's Metro Trading Platform.

This further supports market participants seeking to trade via Eurex EnLight as Vela's technology solution will be a new alternative to the existing ways of accessing the RfQ platform. With this development, market participants can expect further operational efficiencies, regulatory compliance with data reporting tools and best execution, improvements to accessing liquidity, and a reduction in quote response times on the platform.

Vela's Metro is a high-performance trading platform supporting automated, algorithmic, and click trading strategies. It is a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management combined with best-of-breed API extensibility.

"We are very pleased with the new solution as it creates easy and convenient electronic access to Eurex EnLight," says Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board. "We will continue to extend Eurex EnLight into the equity derivatives space in the first half of 2019."

Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations at Vela commented: "We are delighted to be the first technology provider to deliver custom RfQ tools for Eurex EnLight, enabling request reception, negotiation and trading." He continued, "The addition of Eurex EnLight connectivity to Metro provides clients with a streamlined approach to access this new platform. We look forward to continue working with Eurex to deliver innovative solutions that simplify electronic trading."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

About Eurex

Operated by Deutsche Börse Group, Eurex offers a broad range of international benchmark products and operate one of the most liquid fixed income markets in the world, featuring open and low-cost electronic access. With market participants connected from 700 locations worldwide, trading volume at Eurex exceeds 1.6 billion contracts a year, making us the market place of choice for the derivatives community worldwide.

To find out more about Eurex EnLight visit here.

