The Club of Rome Launches the First Climate Emergency Plan

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Climate change is the most pressing global challenge, constituting an existential threat to humanity.TheClub of Rome- Climate Emergency Plan, launched on December 4th at the European Parliament, sets out 10 priority actions for all sectors and governments, and is an urgent wake up call. It underlines the need for ambitious action, as highlighted by citizens marching across Europe this past weekend.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794135/Club_of_Rome_Logo.jpg )

The recent IPCC report emphasises that climate-related risks are significantly more dangerous to human life and to the systems that sustain us at 2oC warming compared with 1.5oC. Yet global action is lagging, stymied by political meandering. To avoid the worst outcomes, global carbon emissions must be cut by half by 2030 and to zero by 2050 - an unprecedented task which requires bold and compelling action. The Club of Rome - Climate Emergency Plan proposes ten action points to achieve the goal set by the historic Paris Agreement, aligned with science and economic pragmatism, to limit temperature increase to 1.5oC.

To avoid further collapse of environmental, political and socio-economic systems, urgent leadership is required now from governments, industry and citizens. Climate change is no longer a future threat. It is already affecting billions of people across the globe and every economy. Annual losses for the US alone will reach hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, according to the new US Climate Assessment and continued climate related impacts could create 140 million climate migrants globally by 2050.

"The ravages of a rapidly warming climate are happening every day and will only get worse especially for the world's most vulnerable," says Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Co-President of the Club of Rome. "Transformational climate action is an opportunity for a societal renaissance of the proportions never seen before. This is a global emergency plan for a shared and just future. We have the technology and capital but most NDC's and industry efforts are not ambitious enough. The only option now is adopting an emergency plan! Time is not going to be forgiving."

Please find the full press release here and the Climate Emergency Plan on our website.