Emerging Markets Offer Respite for RTDs, as Cider set to Premiumise - New Research from just-drinks and The IWSR

The global market for RTDs is set to continue to grow through to 2022, in spite of a slight decline in volumes in 2017, according to a new report from just-drinks and the IWSR.

Japan and the US continue to dominate the sector, the Global RTD & Cider Insights 2018 report notes, but the two markets are heading in opposite directions. While Japan is poised to add almost another 20m cases over the next five years, the US will shrink as consumers switch to fresher and healthier products.

Beyond Japan, emerging markets show the most promise for RTD brands, with Mexico, South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa performing well thanks to affordability and the cachet of parent brands such as Smirnoff, Jim Beam or Jack Daniel's.

However, global trends are mixed, with previously robust markets including Australia, Russia, the UK and Ukraine now in long-term decline.

Global cider volumes recovered slightly in 2017, and the positive trend is predicted to continue over the next five years, thanks in part to the continued growth of fruit cider in the UK, which remains the largest market by some distance.

The main trend across eight of the top ten global cider markets is one of premiumisation, which has benefited 'craft' brands, but has been to the detriment of some more established names.

About the IWSR

The IWSR is the leading source of data and analysis on the alcoholic beverage market. The IWSR's database, essential to the industry, quantifies the global market of wine, spirits, beer, cider and mixed drinks by volume and value in 157 countries, and provides insight into short- and long-term trends, including five-year volume and value forecasts.

The IWSR tracks overall consumption and trends at brand, price segment and category level. Our data is used by the major multinational wine, spirits and beer companies, as well as financial and alcoholic beverage market suppliers. The IWSR's unique methodology allows us to get closer to what is actually consumed and better understand how markets work. Our analysts travel the world in order to meet over 1,600 local professionals to capture market trends and the 'why' behind the numbers.

About just-drinks.com

just-drinks.com is the online news, insight and research portal for the global drinks industry. Our editorial team includes contributors from around the world, while our commentators comprise experts in their respective fields of beer, bottled water, soft drinks, spirits (both brown and white) and wine. Under the direction of managing editor Olly Wehring, we offer an impartial voice and are driven by our passion for the drinks industry.

