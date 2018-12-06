GridGain Systems: GridGain Earns Numerous Prominent Industry Awards in 2018

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite, garnered numerous industry honors during 2018. The recognition came from an array of prestigious tech awards and industry lists, including Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Red Herring Global Top 100, American Business Stevies, and many more.

The awards reflect GridGain's continued dominance in the in-memory computing industry, as well as the company's ability to execute on its mission to provide organizations with the performance and scale they need to power their digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives while reducing cost and complexity.

"We are extremely gratified by the ongoing recognition of our ability to execute across all phases of our business, including technology, product development, revenue growth and marketing," said Terry Erisman, VP of Marketing for GridGain Systems. "Our mature in-memory computing platform is becoming a standard technology in datacenters worldwide. It allows our customers to cost-effectively upgrade their current infrastructures to become highly responsive organizations that can analyze and act upon massive amounts of operational data in real time while leveraging machine and deep learning at in-memory speeds."

Deloitte Technology Fast 500 - GridGain was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, coming in at #77 with 1,724 percent growth over the past four years.

Inc. 500 - GridGain was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list , coming in at #158, up from #187 last year. The company was ranked 17th among software companies, 13th in the San Francisco metro area, and 37th in the California.

Red Herring Global Top 100 - GridGain was named to the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global list .

Silicon Valley Business Journal - GridGain was named to the Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fast Private 2018 list, coming in at #2 with 681.8 percent growth from 2015 to 2017.

San Francisco Business Times - GridGain was named to the San Francisco Business Times list of the Bay Area's 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies 2018 , coming in at #5 based on revenue growth from 2015 to 2017.

American Business Stevie Awards - GridGain received Bronze Stevie Awards in the categories Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium and New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Other for the GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform.

Database Trends & Applications - Database Trends & Applications. DBTA also included GridGain in its annual list of Trend-Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2019 .

The insideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 - GridGain was included on The insideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List for Q2 2018 .

PR World Awards 2018 - GridGain's Vice President of Marketing Terry Erisman took the Bronze award for Marketing Executive of the Year in the 2018 PR World Awards .

The Marketo Fearless 50 - GridGain's Sr. Director of Product Marketing Alisa Baum was named to Marketo's first Fearless 50 , a list of marketers who are boldly pushing the envelope with new technologies and innovative, creative ways to engage customers.

Golden Bridge Awards - GridGain won a Bronze Golden Bridge Award in the New Products & Services - Information Technology Software category for GridGain Enterprise Edition 8.5.

The Silicon Review - 50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2018 - GridGain was named to The Silicon Review - 50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2018 .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

