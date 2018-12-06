Swisscom optimizes customer experience with Ericsson Expert Analytics

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Swisscom, the largest telecommunications service provider in Switzerland , selects Ericsson Expert Analytics solution to enhance experience for subscribers

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Swisscom, the largest telecommunications service provider in Switzerland, to enhance the consumer experience for its subscribers through deployment and integration of the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution into its existing big data ecosystem.

Ericsson's solution will deliver data analysis and actionable insights for the service provider's 5.3 million 4G mobile broadband subscribers using video and other OTT applications on the nationwide mobile network.

Daniel Staub, Swisscom, says: "Delivering a superior experience to our customers is at the very center of Swisscom's strategy, and Ericsson Expert Analytics will help us to pursue this vision even further by providing us with end-to-end visibility of our services across our 4G mobile broadband network. With this solution we will now be able to monitor and proactively optimize our service level performance, as well as take action on any issues we see."

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Ericsson Europe and Latin America, says: "Satisfied customers are loyal customers. Not only will Ericsson Expert Analytics enhance the customer experience and improve network quality for Swisscom, it also paves the way for smoother entry to 5G, IoT and cloud services with the solution's advanced capabilities. We will continue to provide Swisscom with the most advanced network technologies and support as they move rapidly toward commercial availability of the next generation of connectivity."

Swisscom is a pioneer for 5G services with Ericsson as its strategic partner. The two companies have already achieved a number of significant milestones in making 5G a commercial reality, highlighted recently by Europe's first end-to-end, multivendor 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) data call on 3.5 GHz band. Swisscom was also the first announced customer for Ericsson's strengthened end-to-end mobile transport solutions.

More information on the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution can be found here.

