

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Thursday as the arrest of a senior Huawei executive over potential violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran raised more questions about the Trump administration's overall China strategy.



The recent drop in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, Brexit-related uncertainty and caution ahead of a crucial meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries also weighed on markets.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 44.62 points or 1.68 percent to 2,605.18 as the arrest of Huawei CFO dealt a blow to hopes of any easing of Sino-U.S trade tensions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.47 percent to finish at 26,156.38



Japanese shares tumbled to hit a more than five-week low, with chip-related stocks coming under heavy selling pressure, as the arrest of a executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei resulted in a flare-up in tensions between the world's two largest economies.



The Nikkei average plunged 417.71 points or 1.91 percent to 21,501.62, the lowest level since Oct. 30. The broader Topix index closed 1.82 percent lower at 1,610.60.



Tech stocks paced the declines on concerns that they might be hurt seriously in view of security concerns over the Chinese telecoms group Huawei. Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Sumco Corp lost 5-7 percent.



Index heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp plummeted 4.9 percent on news of mobile service disruption across central Japan. Mobile phone parts maker TDK Corp slumped 6.6 percent and Anritsu Corp shed 7.4 percent.



In economic news, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament that economic risks from abroad could be severe and the central bank would respond appropriately as needed.



Australian markets ended modestly lower to extend losses for a third straight session on trade and growth worries.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 10.70 points or 0.19 percent to 5,657.70 after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 12.40 points or 0.22 percent at 5,736.70.



Banks ANZ and NAB lost 1-2 percent on concerns over the inversion in the yield curve. Weak base metals prices on global growth concerns pulled down miners, with BHP, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto ending down 1-2 percent.



Energy stocks also ended broadly lower as oil prices dipped ahead of an OPEC meeting to discuss cutting output.



Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$2.316 billion in October, official data showed - down 21 percent from the previous month. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$3.00 billion



Another report revealed that the value of retail sales in Australia rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in October, matching expectations.



Seoul stocks ended sharply lower on skepticism about the U.S.-China trade deal. The benchmark Kospi dropped 32.62 points or 1.55 percent to 2.068.69, dragged down by technology, steel and chemical stocks.



New Zealand shares gave up early gains to end slightly lower on apprehensions about whether the U.S- China trade war will escalate following the arrest of a senior official at Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 23.31 points or 0.27 percent to 8,758.22.



U.S. markets remained closed overnight due to a national day of mourning for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.



