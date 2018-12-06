

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in November, after accelerating in the previous month, as fuel price growth slowed, data from the statistical office CBS showed Thursday.



Inflation eased to 2.0 percent in November from 2.1 percent in October. In September, inflation was 1.9 percent.



Similarly, EU harmonized inflation slowed to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent in October. In Eurozone, inflation eased to 2 percent in November from 2.2 percent in October.



Inflation slowdown was primarily attributed to the price development of car fuels, which was largely unchanged from a year ago. Diesel price inflation dropped to 9 percent in November from 14.5 percent in October.



Meanwhile, the price development of food had an upward effect on the rise in consumer price. Food price inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX