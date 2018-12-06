Global digital agency Isobar part of Dentsu Aegis Network today announced Prashant Mehta has been appointed to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Delivery, effective immediately. Prashant will be responsible for re-imagining the next generation of Global Delivery Models for the agency, and will leverage the power of Isobar's global network to connect talent and drive complex and strategic business transformation projects for clients. Mehta will report to Mike Mulligan, Isobar Global Chief Operating Officer and will be based in Gurgaon, India.

Mehta will be the agency's lead architect to design cross-border delivery models across technology, creative and commerce, partnering with Vikalp Tandon, Isobar Global Technology Officer, Ronald Ng, Isobar Chief Creative officer and Shawn Mishra SVP Global Managing Partner Isobar Commerce. The new delivery model aims to help Isobar's teams across 85 offices in 45 markets deliver global integrated platforms and solutions for clients.

Mehta will also lead Isobar World Sourcing, the agency offshore initiative built to meet the demands of our clients across time zones. In 2018 Isobar evolved its Isobar World Sourcing Offering in India and focused it on leveraging Commerce Cloud and established a sales, service and marketing cloud offshore team in Vietnam.

Mehta has over 22 years' experience in the industry globally across leadership roles globally, most recently as Group Vice President, Global Service Line Lead for Data AI, Systems Integration, Cloud Media Services at Publicis.Sapient. Mehta has extensive experience in building and scaling organizations that deliver large scale, complex, omni-channel digital transformation programs driving strategic business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies in the Retail CPG, Financial Services, Auto and Travel Hospitality industry verticals.

Jean Lin, Global CEO, Isobar said, "We are delighted to welcome Prashant to the Global Isobar team to lead our Global delivery function. Agile and effective cross-border delivery and locally relevant customer experiences on global platforms, has become one of the biggest strategic challenges when businesses and brands embrace cross-border commerce. Prashant's vast experience from consulting to delivery, and deep expertise of the most advanced worldwide technologies, will be critical in ensuring the success of our clients' business transformation journeys."

Prashant Mehta, Global Head of Delivery, Isobar, said, "In today's age, when business are getting transformed and disrupted globally at the speed of light, Isobar has an industry leading proposition to deliver experience led business transformation for our clients in a truly agile way. I am excited to join Isobar's Global team to drive complex strategic Digital transformation programs leveraging the intersection of Creative, Technology Data AI powered by Modern software engineering to ensure our clients thrive and commercially succeed in today's experience economy."

Isobar isa Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018.

About Isobar

Isobar is a global digital agency of 6,500 people across 45 markets, united by our mission to transform businesses, brands and people's lives with the creative use of digital. Informed by our consultancy practice, we deliver experience-led transformation, solving complex business challenges through our marketing, ecosystems and products offering. Isobar has won over 300 awards in 2017 including Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year. Key clients include Coca-Cola, adidas, Enterprise, P&G, Philips and Huawei. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

