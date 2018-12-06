Marketing automation firm chooses SnapLogic integration platform to support key marketing systems for renowned UK brands

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 intelligent integration platform, today announced that multi-channel marketing firm RedEye has selected SnapLogic's intelligent integration platform to support its Predictive Analytics and Customer Data Platform offerings.

With customers including some of the UK's most recognisable brands, RedEye provides AI-powered marketing automation systems which enable its clients to deliver highly targeted and personalised communications across a number of channels, including email, web, social, and direct mail.

As an organisation which is reliant on data, RedEye needed a best-of-breed integration platform which would not only improve the speed of developing integrations for its internal applications and data, but also help support its Customer Data Platform which harnesses the power of clients' customer data across multiple touchpoints in order to deliver a seamless omni-channel marketing automation experience.

SnapLogic's intelligent integration platform will be used by RedEye to enable its clients to quickly and easily enhance their Customer Data Platform by integrating customer datasets from the various data hungry platforms they use. SnapLogic will also be used to better enable the intelligent use of data amongst clients by powering RedEye's Predictive Analytics offering, which helps clients predict what their customer will do next, empowering them to react in real-time.

"Increasingly B2C brands are using data to inform how they differentiate from their competition during key sales periods with smart marketing campaigns," commented Matthew Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer at RedEye. "So that we can further improve the data capabilities we offer to our customers, we needed an integration platform that was intuitive to use and could seamlessly work with our existing environment. We found that in SnapLogic. It's simple to use, and due to its low-code requirements supported by artificial intelligence, it means that we're able to automate and standardise the many integration requirements we have across the organisation."

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: "Within businesses, the marketing department often uses the biggest range of applications and data sources compared to other departments, so trying to make educated decisions on how best to engage with customers can be a complex task. By using AI and integration to help businesses bring together all their data sets into one marketing automation system, RedEye is enabling marketing professionals to take a smarter approach to their customer-focused marketing programs and campaigns."

SnapLogic's intelligent integration platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organisations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About RedEye

Using RedEye's Multi-Channel Marketing Hub, B2C brands increase their income by an average of 38% in only their first year with our unique mix of data, people, and technology. And that's our goal: to help you deliver amazing results. We're fans of big words like 'AI-driven marketing automation,' but really, we believe that sophisticated solutions can be simple. Wherever you are in the process of automating your marketing, the RedEye team is there to help. RedEye has 3 UK offices (London, Milton Keynes, and Crewe) and clients include Interflora, Travis Perkins, Reiss, and Footasylum. Learn more at www.redeye.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company's leadership in intelligence-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005176/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Gemma Smith

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700