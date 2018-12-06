sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2018 | 10:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-12-06Loan1057Coupon1.50 %ISIN-codeSE0004869071Maturity2023-11-13Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250Volume offered, SEK mln2,050Volume bought, SEK mln750Number of bids5Number of accepted bids3Average yield-0.035 %Lowest accepted yield-0.037 %Highest yield-0.034 %% accepted at lowest yield33.33

Auction date2018-12-06
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,400
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.856 %
Lowest accepted yield0.855 %
Highest yield0.861 %
% accepted at lowest yield80.00


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)