Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2018-12-06
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|-0.035 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.037 %
|Highest yield
|-0.034 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2018-12-06
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.856 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.855 %
|Highest yield
|0.861 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|80.00
