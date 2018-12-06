IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is very proud to announce that CloudCard+, a Strong Customer Authentication solution, based on mobile and biometrics, has been recognized as a winner in the Best Payment Authentication Solution category of the 2018 JUNIPER research awards.

CloudCard+ makes Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) simple but secure. It allows customers to use their everyday mobile devices and biometrics (face or fingerprint) to strongly authenticate while shopping online and performing sensitive banking transactions like money transfer and payment. It provides a consistent authentication experience whatever the sales channel.

CloudCard+ satisfies PSD2 requirements regarding SCA, with which banks have to comply before September 2019. It is a swift to deploy and cost-efficient solution to replace SMS OTPs, which are not compliant with PSD2 SCA requirements.

Nathalie Oestmann, SVP Strategic Marketing and Innovation of IDEMIA's Financial Institutions business, declares: "IDEMIA is thrilled and honored to receive this JUNIPER Research Best Payment Authentication Solution Award for its biometrics and mobile-based Strong Customer Authentication solution, CloudCard+. Our ambition is to enable financial institutions to strike the perfect balance between digital security for banking and an optimal payment services user experience through the mobile channel. Used by millions of end-users, CloudCard+ has been adopted by major banking groups to comply with PSD2 requirements for Strong Customer Authentication."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has the ambition to provide a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

About Juniper

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, delivering consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

For further details on the Future Digital Awards, or on Juniper's full range of research, please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

