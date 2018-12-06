A reduction of the feed-in tariff to ¥21/kWh (around US$0.19) for projects over 2 MW in size and approved between 2012 and 2014 will be applied starting from September 2019 and not from March, as originally planned. For approved projects with a capacity of less than 2 MW, however, no postponement has been granted.Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has extended the deadline for its planned FIT cuts for large-scale solar projects that were approved between 2012 and 2014, from March 30, 2019, to September 30, 2019. The plan to cut FITs in March for projects under 2 MW remains, ...

