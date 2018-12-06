

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported that the board's early estimate of the cost of claims arising from the 2018 California wildfires is $40 million, net of reinsurance. The Group noted that investment markets continue to be volatile and its year to date investment return to 30 November 2018 is 0.5%, or $27 million. The Board of Beazley plc published the trading update following its meeting on 5th December 2018.



Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates.



