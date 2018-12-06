Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in Investeringsforeningen SmallCap Danmark will be today, 6 December 2018. ISIN: DK0060036135 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: SmallCap Danmark, Investeringsforening ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 6 December 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SMCAPDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 34471 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702324