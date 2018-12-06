Nasdaq Nordic has decided to change the technical configuration for OMXS30 index weekly option series in Genium INET. The first day of trading with the new configuration will be February 11, 2019. The details of the change are described in the attached pdf. Testing The new instrument series (with the new configuration) will be available for testing in external test system 1 (EXT1) from Monday December 17, 2018. The instrument series listed on that day will be Week 4 contracts with expiry in December, and Week 1 and Week 2 contracts with expiry in January. Please note that instrument series with the current configuration are available in EXT1 only until Friday December 7, 2018. For further information about testing, please contact Clearing Operations team at clearing.test@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6880. Production go-live February 11, 2019, will be the first day of trading with the new instrument series (with the new configuration) in Production environment. The instrument series listed on that day will be Week 4 contracts with expiry in February, and Week 1 and Week 2 contracts with expiry in March. Please note that instrument series with the current configuration are available in Production only until Friday February 8, 2019. That day is the last expiry day for instrument series with the current configuration, and also the last day of trading these instrument series. More details on the timeline are available in the attached pdf. For further information of this IT Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Anders Bergström Technical Relations anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 7364 Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives tomas.korberg@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702319