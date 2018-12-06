aelf Founder Appointed to Join New Blockchain Branch in Chinese Institute of Electronics

SINGAPORE, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ma Haobo to serve as committee member on government-affiliated initiative

aelf, the cloud-powered, multi-chain network and pioneer in blockchain for business, has announced that its Founder, Ma Haobo, has been selected to join the committee for the government-affiliated Chinese Institute of Electronics Blockchain Branch. The appointment aligns with the launch of the institute's new professional branch, marking the first official step by one of the largest engineering organizations in China to explore and advance the blockchain industry.

The Chinese Institute of Electronics is a nationwide non-profit academic coalition, which promotes the electronic science and technology sectors in China through a number of initiatives. A Ministry of Industry and Information Technology affiliate, and constituent of the China Science and Technology Association, the coalition has more than 100,000 members and 44 professional branches nationwide. Its newly-established blockchain branch, which includes 64 of the most influential technology industry leaders and academics from the top universities in China, will focus on promoting knowledge sharing and information exchange among industry pioneers, and provide training and research.

Ma Haobo, Founder of aelf, said: "Serving on this committee alongside renowned individuals such as Yao Qian, former Chairman of the Digital Currency Research Center at the People's Bank of China, is a true honor. aelf is a long-term advocate for mainstream blockchain adoption, and the new blockchain subsidiary of the Chinese Institute of Electronics is an exemplar of the way government officials, business leaders, and blockchain experts can work together to set guidelines and standards to support and advance this nascent industry. China is a crucial market for technological development and commercial adoption, and is primed to make a large impact on the global blockchain stage."

The Chinese Institute of Electronics Blockchain Branch held its inauguration ceremony at the 2018 International Blockchain Conference in Changsha, Hunan, which was co-organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Central Network Information Office, the Changsha Municipal People's Government, the China Electronics Association, and the China Electronic Information Industry Group. The newly-established committee aims to promote the theoretical and commercial advancement of blockchain in China by conducting academic research and providing training support for professionals in the industry.

The Institute's blockchain department will also review and assess government-recommended blockchain projects and develop regulatory frameworks to guide the expansion of the national blockchain ecosystem. In addition, the committee will oversee the launch of the Journal of Blockchain and Digital Society, a new blockchain-focused publication from the Chinese government.

The appointment of Ma Haobo complements aelf's global efforts through its Innovation Alliance, aimed at fast-tracking large corporations and startups on the road to blockchain adoption. The alliance provides valuable resources to businesses of all sizes interested in exploring blockchain, including unparalleled industry insight and advisory support on how to integrate the technology into everyday commercial practices. The alliance was founded in May 2018 by a coalition of some of the most influential industry players, including Michael Arrington, prominent Silicon Valley mogul and Founder of TechCrunch and Arrington XRP Capital.

About aelf:

aelf is a multi-chain network and smart contract platform pioneering blockchain in business. aelf's blockchain will enable businesses to operate their applications on the public chain domain, or their own private chains, without the hassle of building their own. For more information, visit aelf.io