Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
London, December 6
6 December 2018
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2018 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.132
AXA Prop Trust 0.061
Electra Private Equity 0.393
Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320