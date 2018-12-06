Latin American low-cost airline chooses Boxever as its personalisation partner

Boxever, the market-leading personalisation platform, today announces its partnership with Viva Air, Latin America's leading low-cost airline will use Boxever's Customer Data Platform and next-generation decisioning engine to help centralise its data and drive personalised experiences for its customers.

The partnership comes at a time of growth and expansion for Viva Air. The airline has been in business for six years, transporting more than 16.8 million customers across Colombia and Peru. Recently the low-cost carrier opened the first innovation laboratory in the aviation and tourism sector in Latin America Viva Air Labs which is dedicated to advancing aviation technology through partnerships with universities, government entities and local tech companies.

Off the back of this growth and innovation focus, Viva Air has selected Boxever to help keep the customer at the heart of its business. Boxever's market-leading technology will help the airline to create deeper, more meaningful relationships with its customers and transform the customer experience throughout the passenger journey, driving more revenues.

"We are very excited to work with Boxever as it is in line with our brand transformation where we are working on improving our clients' experience from start to finish. This platform will help us transform the way we interact with our current customers and it will help us to bring more in the future ", commented Aurelius Noell, Commercial Vice President of Viva Air.

Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Boxever, said: "We're really excited about working with Viva Air Group to transform how it engages its customers. We are proud to work with an airline so committed to customer experience, and look forward to seeing the value our market-leading personalisation technology powered by data and AI will bring to Viva Air customers."

About Boxever

Boxever is a personalisation platform that uses data and AI to make every customer interaction smarter. It connects all your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the centre of your business and enabling true one-to-one personalisation. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, Cebu Pacific, Brussels Airlines and Aer Lingus rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Viva Air

Viva Air is the leading group of low cost airlines in Latin America. It is currently headquartered in Colombia and Peru, with a network of domestic and international flights. It began operations in 2012 in Colombia and in 2017 in Peru, changing and revolutionizing the way of flying with low prices. With the recent purchase of 50 new aircraft Airbus 320, 15 CEO (current engine option) and 35 NEO (new engine option), the group plans to expand its model throughout the region.

Viva Air has all the experience and support of Irelandia Aviation, leading developer of low cost airlines in the world, led by Declan Ryan and his team, one of the founders of Ryanair. Irelandia has successfully developed 6 airlines using this model to date, which are: Ryanair in Europe, Tiger Airways in Asia, Allegiant in the United States, VivaAerobus in Mexico, Viva Air Colombia and Viva Air Peru. These airlines combined add a fleet of more than 500 aircraft and have transported more than 1 billion passengers.

